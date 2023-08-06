Х Will Fund Legal Bill of Users Facing Unfair Treatment by Employers due to Platform Activity, Says Elon Musk

Elon Musk said X will fund legal bills for users who have faced unfair treatment from employers because of their posts and likes on the platform. The new owner of the company pushes the boundaries, showing that people have the right to freedom of speech.

Threat from those who disagree with your opinion

In today’s world, social networks can be used in many ways. Often, people express themselves on platforms in various ways, including expressing opinions or views on current issues in the world. Unfortunately, sometimes, by expressing their own views that contradict the views of others, users become victims of unfair treatment. For example, an employer might fire an employee based on a post or like on social media platforms. In addition, activists whose opinions differ from those of other people can put pressure on the employers of these people to take action against their employees.

X fights for the rights of its users, says Elon Musk

X spoke out in defense of its users. Elon Musk wrote Sunday that the company will pay the legal bills of anyone whose employer unfairly treats them for activities on the social media platform. He specified that the company’s financial assistance would have « no limits. » The platform owner asks users to report if a such situation has happened to them.

If you were unfairly treated by your employer due to posting or liking something on this platform, we will fund your legal bill.



No limit.



Please let us know. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 6, 2023

X considers the first possible case

It is worth noting that Musk has already become interested in the case of Kara Lynne, who was fired by Limited Run Games due to complaints from trans activist Jessica Blank. As cause for concern, her posts and followings on some accounts on X, formerly called Twitter, were presented.

Blank shared screenshots of accounts followed by Lynne and said she would stop shopping with Limited Run games until Lynne, who was the company’s community manager, was fired, according to Daily Mail. The trans activist also shared a tweet written by Lynne in May 2016 which said: « If you think the # of trans crying about using a bathroom is higher than the perves using the excuse, you are what is wrong with this world. »