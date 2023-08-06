Elon Musk

Х Will Fund Legal Bill of Users Facing Unfair Treatment by Employers due to Platform Activity, Says Elon Musk

Rédigé par: Eva Fox

Date:

Partagez:

X
Sommaire

Elon Musk said X will fund legal bills for users who have faced unfair treatment from employers because of their posts and likes on the platform. The new owner of the company pushes the boundaries, showing that people have the right to freedom of speech.

Threat from those who disagree with your opinion

In today’s world, social networks can be used in many ways. Often, people express themselves on platforms in various ways, including expressing opinions or views on current issues in the world. Unfortunately, sometimes, by expressing their own views that contradict the views of others, users become victims of unfair treatment. For example, an employer might fire an employee based on a post or like on social media platforms. In addition, activists whose opinions differ from those of other people can put pressure on the employers of these people to take action against their employees.

X fights for the rights of its users, says Elon Musk

X spoke out in defense of its users. Elon Musk wrote Sunday that the company will pay the legal bills of anyone whose employer unfairly treats them for activities on the social media platform. He specified that the company’s financial assistance would have « no limits. » The platform owner asks users to report if a such situation has happened to them.

X considers the first possible case

It is worth noting that Musk has already become interested in the case of Kara Lynne, who was fired by Limited Run Games due to complaints from trans activist Jessica Blank. As cause for concern, her posts and followings on some accounts on X, formerly called Twitter, were presented.

Blank shared screenshots of accounts followed by Lynne and said she would stop shopping with Limited Run games until Lynne, who was the company’s community manager, was fired, according to Daily Mail. The trans activist also shared a tweet written by Lynne in May 2016 which said: « If you think the # of trans crying about using a bathroom is higher than the perves using the excuse, you are what is wrong with this world. »

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Ce site utilise Akismet pour réduire les indésirables. En savoir plus sur comment les données de vos commentaires sont utilisées.

Eva Fox
Eva Fox est journaliste spécialisée dans l'automobile depuis 2019. Les principaux sujets qu'elle couvre sont les énergies propres et les véhicules électriques. En tant que journaliste, Eva est spécialisée dans Tesla et les sujets liés au travail et au développement de l'entreprise, ainsi que d'autres entreprises d'Elon Musk.

━ Sur le même sujet

Elon Musk

Elon Musk Asks Tim Cook to Reduce App Store Fees for X Subscriptions

0
Elon Musk said he would ask Tim Cook to lower App Store fees for X subscriptions. He is committed to supporting content creators on...
Elon Musk

L’avenir de l’IA : les arguments en faveur d’un avenir bon et positif

0
Disclamer : Les passages entre guillemets sont les propos d'Elon Musk. Futur de l'IA: Le cas pour un futur bon et positif Elon Musk s'est exprimé...
Elon Musk

Elon Musk rencontre des responsables italiens de haut niveau

0
Le PDG de Tesla, Elon Musk, effectue actuellement une visite d'affaires en Italie. La raison de sa visite n'a pas encore été officiellement annoncée...
Elon Musk

Décryptage de la conversation entre Elon Musk et Maurice Levy lors de VivaTech

1
Viva Technology, la conférence annuelle parisienne réputée pour être un carrefour d'innovation et de startups, a servi de toile de fond pour une conversation...
Elon Musk

Elon Musk interviendra à Vivatech et en live sur Twitter

0
Étoile indiscutable de l'édition 2023 de VivaTech à Paris, Elon Musk, l'emblématique dirigeant de Tesla, SpaceX et propriétaire de Twitter, est attendu ce vendredi...
Article précédent
Pourquoi acheter la Tesla Model 3 ?
Logo Tesla Mag
Histoire
Voiture électrique
A propos
Guides
SERVICES

Copyright - Tous droits réservés - Tesla Magazine est une initiative privée et est une marque déposée indépendante de Tesla Inc.