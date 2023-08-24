Elon Musk Aims for Perfect Fit And Finish of Tesla Cybertruck, Reveals Leaked Email

Elon Musk strives to make Cybertruck perfect. In a leaked email, he asks employees to achieve the highest possible build quality. The company’s CEO says that if Lego and the soda can makers can achieve this precision, then Tesla can also do so.

Elon Musk aims to make Cybertruck perfect

It is no secret that Cybertruck is Elon Musk’s favorite product. « I think it is our best product ever, » he wrote in an X post on Wednesday. However, its production is not an easy process. The pickup truck is produced using a completely new technology, through folding a sheet of metal to form a body. This is a process similar to folding a piece of paper to make origami.

« It is an extremely difficult product to build. We are in uncharted territory, because it is not like anything else, » Musk added in a post on X. That is why very strict requirements are applied to its production to make it perfect.

All Cybertruck parts need to be designed and built to sub-10-micron accuracy

By placing high demands on the finished product, Musk also places high demands on making it. This was shown by the leaked email, which is already actively circulating on the internet. Musk requires the production team to pay special attention to the fit and finish of Cybertruck and to ensure high-quality standards.

« All parts for this vehicle, whether internal or from suppliers, need to be designed and built to sub 10-micron accuracy, » he wrote. « That means all part dimensions need to be to the third decimal place in millimeters and tolerances need to be specified in single-digit microns, » Musk added.

In addition, he mentioned that since it could be done for Legos and soda cans, the Tesla team would also be able to achieve this.

Email from Elon Musk in full: