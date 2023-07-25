Véhicule électrique

Elon Musk Sues SEC in Supreme Court

Rédigé par: Eva Fox

Date:

Partagez:

Image: George Nikitin/EPA, via Shutterstock
Sommaire

Elon Musk is suing the SEC for damages over his “funding secured” tweet in 2018. In early 2023, a jury ruled that the Tesla CEO was not guilty of misleading investors with his tweet about taking the company private.

Elon Musk fights for justice

The confrontation between the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Tesla CEO Elon Musk continues. The head of the company continues to fight for his rights and takes the battle to the Supreme Court, according to Engadget. His lawyer, Alex Spiro, confirmed that Musk will ask the court to decide if the SEC went too far with a consent decree determining what Musk can say about Tesla’s financial performance on Twitter (now X). The head of the company is challenging the decision of the Court of Appeal dated May 15. It dismissed allegations that the SEC abused the ruling in order to prosecute it with Twitter-related investigations.

The SEC pushed Elon Musk to make a deal

The appeal came a day after a panel of judges denied Musk’s request for a retrial by the judges. Tesla’s CEO has previously mentioned he was being pushed into a deal with the regulator. Because of this, he had to waive his right to challenge the constitutionality of the SEC terms if he wanted to seek a final settlement.

During his talk at 2022 Technology Entertainment and Design (TED) in Vancouver, Musk said that at the time, the SEC had continued its active public investigation. This did not sit well with the banks, who began threatening to cut Tesla’s capital if Musk did not agree to an SEC settlement. This would make the company bankrupt. Under such tremendous psychological pressure, he was forced to agree to the terms of the SEC, but not because he would agree with their conclusions.

“So that’s like having a gun to your child’s head,” Musk said. “I was forced to admit that I lied to save Tesla’s life and that’s the only reason,” he added.

As a result, Musk and Tesla were fined $40 million. The SEC demanded that Musk step down as chairman of the board. In addition, they forced him to approve all of his Tesla-related tweets with the company’s lawyer before they could be tweeted.

Elon Musk was found not guilty by the jury

The SEC launched an investigation into Musk over a tweet he posted in 2018. In it, he said he would make Tesla a private company and « funding is secured. » The deal never went through, and a group of shareholders blamed Musk for the losses they suffered. The commission sued the Tesla CEO over the tweets, arguing they could be considered a scam.

In February 2023, a jury ruled that Musk was not guilty of misleading investors with his « funding is secured » tweet. Investors who filed a class action lawsuit were unable to prove that Musk harmed them with his tweets. This should be a good basis for more seriously considering the legality of the SEC’s actions against Musk.

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Ce site utilise Akismet pour réduire les indésirables. En savoir plus sur comment les données de vos commentaires sont utilisées.

Eva Fox
Eva Fox est journaliste spécialisée dans l'automobile depuis 2019. Les principaux sujets qu'elle couvre sont les énergies propres et les véhicules électriques. En tant que journaliste, Eva est spécialisée dans Tesla et les sujets liés au travail et au développement de l'entreprise, ainsi que d'autres entreprises d'Elon Musk.

━ Sur le même sujet

Tesla

Tesla Giga Berlin to Increase Capacity of Solar Installation to 97 MW, Install BESS

0
Tesla Giga Berlin plans to increase the capacity of the solar installation on its roof to 97 MW. As with Giga Texas, the company...
Tesla

Tesla’s Revenue from Markets Outside US & China More than Doubles in Q2

0
Tesla's revenue from international markets outside the US and China more than doubled YoY in the second quarter. In the US, revenue grew by...
Tesla

Tesla Still Miles Ahead of German Carmakers, Says Analyst

0
Tesla is still miles ahead of the German carmakers, says an automotive analyst. In the first half of the year, the Texan manufacturer sold...
Tesla

Tesla Describes System of Impact Attenuation in Structural Battery Pack in Patent Application

0
After the start of production of 4680 battery cells, Tesla began using them in structural battery packs that became part of the car's main...
Elon Musk

Twitter Rebrands to X, New Logo to Present Today

0
Twitter is rebranding as X, Elon Musk said. The new, interim X logo of the company will be unveiled today. Musk's mysterious love for...
Article précédent
Critique du film « Transformers: Rise of the Beasts »
Logo Tesla Mag
Histoire
Voiture électrique
A propos
Guides
SERVICES

Copyright - Tous droits réservés - Tesla Magazine est une initiative privée et est une marque déposée indépendante de Tesla Inc.