Elon Musk to Discuss Topics Beyond EVs with Malaysian PM

Eva Fox

Date:

Elon Musk and Chris Anderson at TED 2017. Photo: Steve Jurvetson (CC BY 2.0)
Elon Musk will meet with the Prime Minister of Malaysia this week. According to the Investment, Trade and Industry Minister of the country, discussions about cooperation may go beyond electric vehicles.

Tesla CEO to Meet Prime Minister of Malaysia

Elon Musk plans to meet with the country’s Prime Minister, Anwar Ibrahim. Their meeting is to take place this week. It is reported that it will be held in the format of a video call. The prime minister said the meeting will discuss Musk’s intention and ability to increase his investment in the country.

“Elon Musk asked to consult with me (next week) to discuss the possibility of and his commitment to increasing his investments in Malaysia,” said Anwar during a meeting with civil servants in Negeri Sembilan on Friday.

Discussions will go beyond EVs

According to Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz, the upcoming discussion will cover areas beyond electric vehicles (EVs) and the automotive sector. During a press conference after the official launch of the International Electric Mobility Showcase 2023 on Monday, he said Anwar and Musk should call sometime before the end of the week.

“I think it is more than just the EV and automotive sector that we are talking about in this potential collaboration,” said Tengku Zafrul, according to The Edge Malaysia.

When asked for additional clarity on specific sectors, he replied: “Wait for the discussion, but what is important is that this [the call] is a positive development.”

Tesla will hit the Malaysian market at the end of July

Tesla has announced it will officially enter the Malaysian market on July 20, starting to sell its vehicles. The company previously received approval from the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MITI) to import battery electric vehicles (BEVs) to the country. Tesla’s presence in the country is expected to create skilled jobs and increase the participation of local companies in the manufacturer’s ecosystem, the ministry said. On Monday, Tengku Zafrul also confirmed Tesla’s entry date into the Malaysian market.

