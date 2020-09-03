Elon musk has travelled to Germany for a few days to discuss some of the most pressing times we have had in the last few months and his planned partnership for the future of Covid-19 vaccine plans and Giga Berlin. According to Reuters “Elon Musk met with three German ministers and other senior politicians on Wednesday to discuss the progress of a collaboration between the car maker and a German biotech company and a planned electric vehicle factory.” CureVac Machine : what is it? https://twitter.com/ArneDelfs/status/1301174763700850694 Tesla will make an alliance with vaccine developer CureVac CVAC.O. (which are currently trending upward). Tesla’s part
LUCID AIR: autonomy of 832 and a worldwide launch in September
Lucid Motors has struck again, 832 km range announced for the Lucid Air. The brand gives appointment to the world, the 09/09/2020 to present the Lucid Air in conditions that we imagine very specific. To Tesla the difference, to Lucid the performance? At least that's what the second one is trying to impose. Last week, its teams carried out new speed tests in Ohio, on a speed ring. Result: 235 mph, or 378 km/h. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Drbock-IPDo The object of the offence, the Lucid Air Alpha Speed Car, thus aligns outstanding performances. These are those of a McLaren F1, which for a long time held
Withings Body +: The connected and intelligent scale (+ update)
Withings, a specialist in connected objects in the field of health, has released a connected scale that we have had the opportunity to test. If the particularity of this scale is not in the way it weighs itself, Withings has been able to find features that make the difference to renew this object. UPDATE: Withings has announced a 53 million euros fund raising in the heart of the summer to integrate medical monitoring in daily life, in the : program. Withings will develop new state-of-the-art connected objects and enhance the existing range.Withings plans to open over 100 outlets by the end of
JordeeBrompton : The Tesla with a SOUL
My friends, today is a very special day. We are talking about THE girl POWERED. I like to follow her because she is really authentic and share a lot on social network. No doubt she is connected to the grid :). Go follow her on Instagram @jordeebrompton. Tesla Owner Backgroung My name is @JordeeBromptonI am co-founder of a smart EV charging manufacturer called myenergi.I am passionate about renewable energy, smart technology and creating a more sustainable future. Take a look to its car I’ve owned a Tesla model 3 now for 1 year and I’ve never looked back. The car is actually my buddy,
Berlin E-Prix : da Costa is the new champion, DS Techeetah remains at the top!
Round 9 in Berlin saw the reigning champions DS Techeetah secure the double by winning both the Teams’ and Driver’s titles on Sunday night at Berlin Tempelhof Airport, for the second year in a row. A big team effort saw Jean-Éric Vergne, the defending double champion, win his first race in over a year (Bern 2019), and the newcomer Antonio Felix da Costa become the 2019/2020 ABB FIA Formula E Champion, with two rounds left on the calendar. If this was not enough of a demonstration of power, JEV is now in the runner-up position for the final two races that
Berlin E-Prix : Günther wins at home, da Costa gets closer to the title
Round 8 of the ABB FIA Formula E Championship was also Round 3 of Season 6 Grand Finale in Berlin. It was another great day for DS Techeetah since poleman Jean-Éric Vergne made it back to the podium, in third position, and Championship leader Antonio Felix Da Costa (4th) moved one step closer to a crown that he really deserves this year. By securing the fourth position today, Antonio maintains his lead with 68pts and now sits at 137 points, whilst DS Techeetah increased its lead with both drivers in the high points to now have a 70-point lead at 188
India : EV Transition means action
Recently India communicate about a new vision and a transition. Delhi CM, Arvin Kejriwal announced that 25% of automotive should be EV by 2024 in Delhi. How he wants to achieve this objective? Delhi top EV city in India Arvin Kejriwal, really wants to lead EV revolution in India and at Tesla Magazine we like that because it means fighting pollution. An ennemy that everybody accept that's why we are always happy to announce action taken by authorities. - Zero Registration Fee - Zero Road Tax for E-Vehicles - ₹30,000 subsidy on E-Rickshaw - 200 charging stations - Loan waiver scheme on purchase