Round 9 in Berlin saw the reigning champions DS Techeetah secure the double by winning both the Teams’ and Driver’s titles on Sunday night at Berlin Tempelhof Airport, for the second year in a row.

A big team effort saw Jean-Éric Vergne, the defending double champion, win his first race in over a year (Bern 2019), and the newcomer Antonio Felix da Costa become the 2019/2020 ABB FIA Formula E Champion, with two rounds left on the calendar.

If this was not enough of a demonstration of power, JEV is now in the runner-up position for the final two races that will take place on Wednesday 12 and Thursday 13 August, in order to finish off this very special season in style. DS Techeetah was the best team again this season, by far, and both drivers of the Franco-Chinese combo delivered a perfect series of results in these 2020 Finals, when it really counted: 3 wins in 4 races !

Jean-Éric Vergne, winner of Round 9 this season (his 9th career win in FE since 2015):

“I’m very pleased for Antonio today, he’s done a fantastic job and deserve to win, so hats down to you Antonio! Big thanks to the whole team and to everyone around me who works so incredibly hard all the time. We push each other to constantly become better and we always take steps forward together. We’ve now won the Drivers’ title three times in a row and the Teams’ Title, so today I can’t ask for more than to continue fighting with this incredible team for a long time.”

Antonio Felix da Costa, 2nd of Round 9, 2019/2020 FIA Formula E Champion:

“I’ve won some important races in my life but never an FIA championship. This championship has 24 drivers who are on top of their game so to win here is incredible. I thought I was a hard worker until I joined DS Techeetah. The first week I joined the team, I told them ‘now I understand why you win so much’. JEV is an amazing team-mate and a such a worthy champion, he has helped me so much and I couldn’t have done it without him and the team. Big thanks to everyone in the team, you are absolutely incredible.”

Mark Preston, DS Techeetah Team Principal:

“Thanks, congratulations and best wishes to everyone – from the track to the offices, labs and workshops in Satory and on to the support we get from Oxford. None of this would have been achieved without every one of us dealing with frustration, challenges and problems along the way, and not letting anything or anyone beat us. We also have an amazing manufacturer in DS Automobiles who support us in thick and thin. Thank you all.”

Xavier Mestelan Pinon, DS Performance Director:

“This is a historic moment for DS Techeetah. After securing both titles last season, we are once again the Teams’ and Drivers’ champions in fierce competition. Of course, we owe this to our drivers, to our technological know-how, but above all to the men and women who are involved in this fantastic sporting adventure. Together we have built a winning machine and these new titles are an invaluable reward for the enthusiasts that we are. Today I am extremely proud of each of them. The partnership of DS Automobiles and Techeetah is a successful as it gets. And we have proven this over and over, now with four titles under our belts.”

Final Classification of the 4th Berlin E-Prix / Formula E Finals 2020:

1. Jean-Éric Vergne (DS Techeetah)

2. Antonio Felix da Costa (DS Techeetah)

3. Sébastien Buemi (Nissan e.dams)

4. Nyck De Vries (Mercedes-Benz)

5. Oliver Rowland (Nissan e.dams)

6. Lucas Di Grassi (Audi Sport Abt)

7. Mitch Evans (Panasonic Jaguar Racing)

8. André Lotterer (Porsche Tag-Heuer)

9. Alex Lynn (Mahindra)

10. Felipe Massa (Venturi)

…

Provisional Classification of the ABB FIA Formula E Championship (after 9/11 races):

1. Antonio Felix da Costa (DS Techeetah). 156 pts CHAMPION

2. Jean-Eric Vergne (DS Techeetah) 80

3. Maximilian Günther (BMW I Andretti) 69

4. Lucas Di Grassi (Audi Sport Abt) 69

5. Sébastien Buemi (Nissan e.dams) 67

6. Mitch Evans (Jaguar) 65

7. André Lotterer (Tag-Heuer Porsche) 59

8. Stoffel Vandoorne (Mercedes-Benz) 57

9. Oliver Rowland (Nissan e.dams) 54

10. Sam Bird (Envision Virgin Racing) 52

…