Round 8 of the ABB FIA Formula E Championship was also Round 3 of Season 6 Grand Finale in Berlin. It was another great day for DS Techeetah since poleman Jean-Éric Vergne made it back to the podium, in third position, and Championship leader Antonio Felix Da Costa (4th) moved one step closer to a crown that he really deserves this year.

By securing the fourth position today, Antonio maintains his lead with 68pts and now sits at 137 points, whilst DS Techeetah increased its lead with both drivers in the high points to now have a 70-point lead at 188 points in the teams standings.

The race was won by German Maximilian Günther (BMW i Andretti), ahead of former Dutch F1 driver Robin Frijns (Virgin), because Vergne, who had lead most of the race, ran out of energy in the last 4 minutes.

With three races to go until next Thursday, da Costa now has a real chance to secure the Drivers’ title on Sunday night in Berlin, and DS Techeetah will be able to do the same and wrap the Constructors title two races before the end of this very special season.

Jean-Éric Vergne, pole position, P3:

“It was great to be back on pole today and after two bad days, I had such a good feeling in the car in qualifying. It was a nice boost to be back on the podium as well but unfortunately not on the top step, I lost a lot of energy during the attack mode as we think that my regen paddle didn’t work properly so I couldn’t fight towards the end. Really looking forward to getting back in the car tomorrow and turn my drive into a win.”

Antonio Felix Da Costa, championship leader, P4:

“What makes Formula E so exciting is the super small margins that you have to gain to start at the front. Unfortunately, they were not on my side today, but I managed to climb up the pack throughout the race and end fourth which I’m super happy about. It’s all about scoring the points, that was the goal for today and we secured it. The plan for tomorrow is a clean race, that’s all I’m going to focus on.”

Mark Preston, DS Techeetah Team Principal:

“Scoring another 31 points today takes us one step closer to securing both championships so I can be nothing but proud of the team and the drivers today. Of course, it would have been amazing to have another win, and especially for Jean-Éric after two tough days, but what counts are the points and those we got. Tomorrow will be extremely exciting as Antonio has a real chance to win the championship, so the focus will be on giving him and Jean-Éric a good ride.”

Xavier Mestelan Pinon, DS Performance Director:

“The fantastic pole position attained by Jean-Éric made us hope for another victory, but we are very happy with his 3rd place and the podium, which is the 30th for DS Automobiles. Antonio drove a very intelligent race with a good comeback to finish 4th. Thanks to the efficient performance from our drivers, we are staying ahead in the Teams’ and Drivers’ championships. Clearly, we have the titles in sight, but we remain focused because there are still three races to go.”

3rd Berlin E-Prix / 2020 FE Finals:

1. Maximilian Günther (BMW i Andretti)

2. Robin Frijns (Envision Virgin Racing)

3. Jean-Éric Vergne (DS Techeetah)

4. Antonio Felix da Costa (DS Techeetah)

5. André Lotterer (Porsche Tag-Heuer)

6. Oliver Rowland (Nissan e.dams)

7. Jérôme d’Ambrosio (Mahindra)

8. Lucas Di Grassi (Audi Sport Abt)

9. Mitch Evans (Panasonic Jaguar Racing)

10. Alexander Sims (BMW i Andretti)

…

ABB FIA Formula E Championship (after 8/11 races) :

1. Antonio Felix da Costa (DS Techeetah) 137 pts

2. Maximilian Günther (BMW i Andretti) 69

3. Lucas Di Grassi (Audi Sport Abt) 61

4. Mitch Evans (Panasonic Jaguar Racing) 59

5. Stoffel Vandoorne (Mercedes-Benz EQ) 57

6. André Lotterer (Tag-Heuer Porsche) 55

7. Sam Bird (Envision Virgin Racing) 52

8. Sébastien Buemi (Nissan e.dams) 52

9. Jean-Eric Vergne (DS Techeetah) 51

10. Alexander Sims (BMW i Andretti) 49

…