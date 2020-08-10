My friends, today is a very special day. We are talking about THE girl POWERED. I like to follow her because she is really authentic and share a lot on social network. No doubt she is connected to the grid :). Go follow her on Instagram @jordeebrompton.

Tesla Owner Backgroung





My name is @JordeeBrompton

I am co-founder of a smart EV charging manufacturer called myenergi.

I am passionate about renewable energy, smart technology and creating a more sustainable future.

Take a look to its car

I’ve owned a Tesla model 3 now for 1 year and I’ve never looked back. The car is actually my buddy, it keeps me and my family safe, protects itself from intruders and updates itself over night with the latest firmware. It’s rapid, no souped up Honda at the lights can beat me

YOU LIKE ITS TRUE SPIRIT? USE ITS REFERRAL LINK TO CHOOSE EV

You can use my referral link to get 1,000 free Supercharger miles on a new Tesla:

https://ts.la/jordan80123

Don’t forget that Tesla Magazine is a global community. Our members got coupons, free promotions and got a Private Slack access. You can now book a membership card V2 and have six months free.

Share this article without limits with your colleagues and friends!