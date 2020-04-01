Get Ready... Something Really Cool Is Coming Soon

We are delighted to announce the upcoming launch of the English version of Tesla Magazine.

A bit of history about Tesla Magazine

Tesla Magazine was created in May 2013 by Armand Taieb in France.

Since 2013, we have gathered a unique community of its kind through the common vision of its members.

> We informed about the electric vehicle by sharing facts. Please visit our French Website.

> We organized the first European Summit and we organized multiples meetings in France. Please see our meetings pictures.

>We have never purchased media to promote Tesla Magazine or its communities and we never will. It’s our commitment.

Since 2020 and to celebrate our seven years, we have been structuring ourselves to offer you content that you cannot imagine.

We have our own vision to participate in the energy revolution currently underway and which concerns all citizens of the world.

Register now to be notified of our launch, our news, our events and our exclusive membership program that rewards those who want to act for the world of tomorrow.

See you soon on Tesla Magazine.

Thanks to our our teams, our supports, our members and our readers.

Armand Taieb

Tesla Magazine’s President

You have info? Tips? or just want to settle a partnership, please contact us.