Why Lucid is really has Tesla’s balls up in the Air

Today we will briefly touch up on the important and notable information which was introduced at todays global unveiling of the Lucid Air and also project gravity which we will touch up on too.

The Configurator

Starting off with the configurator , you can now spec your Lucid Air Dream Edition in 3 colors. White, Black, and Gold (as seen above). The interior options have a pallet based of the light hues that certain regions in California have such as Santa Monica, Mojave… The interior will also have two configuration, which is a standard bench (5 seat configuration) which will start off production in the Dream Edition, but will also be introducing captain chairs very similar to the early released versions of the Tesla Model S. The whole design ethos of the Lucid air was designed for absolute quality and also focus on the fine balance of tactile and analogue experiences and also simplicity of technology. This is something which I believe Tesla sadly lacks which is the tactile feels.

New information introduced









The Lucid Air will come in 4 primary configurations which which will start production of the Dream Edition, which is their flagship 1080hp. Production should start in Spring of 2021 at Lucid’s production plant in Arizona.

Working with the latest technology the CEO and CTO Peter Rawlinson had mentioned the close relationship with the racing team and working on the advancement of the sustainable energy.

924 volts architecture

Three-phase AC electric motor, and inverter that is packaged into only a 74kg unit that fits into a suitcase which outputs of 500 kW, that’s about 2.5 times smaller than Tesla’s motor for the same power.

517 miles from 113kwh battery (218wh /mile efficiency).

3 years of free unlimited Electrify America charging.

350kw charging.

17% more efficiency than any other electric vehicle.

“Lego” styled battery packs ie. interchangeable.

Car will be able to power you house (exactly what the Cybertruck aims to do).

Facial recognition for customized setting and security for driving.

Able to have power transfer for other Lucid Air’s.

A 34 inch 5k curved displace which displays driving information.

Models Price (USD before incentives) Range (EPA Est.) Horsepower Performance Specs (0-60s acceleration, 1/4 mile time, top speed) Charging (up to) Availability Air Below $80,00 TBA TBA TBA 300 miles in 20 mins – 1,200 mph 2022 Air Touring $95,000 406 miles 620 hp 3.2s, 11.4s, 155 mph 300 miles in 20 mins – 1,200 mph Q4 2021 Air Grand Touring $139,000 517 miles 800 hp 3.0s, 10.8s, 168 mph 300 miles in 20 mins – 1,200 mph Q2 2021 Air Dream Edition $169,000 503 miles 1,080 hp 2.5s, 9.9s, 168 mph 300 miles in 20 mins – 1,200 mph Q2 2021 This is a table which is made in part with Electrek.com

Project Gravity? What does this mean?

This is Lucid’s latest project as they have released this rLucid Air sedan it is important to note that as one project is entering production, it is time to focus on a lower production higher capacity vehicle dubbed “Project Gravity” sounds familiar considering this was Elon master plan way back August 2, 2006.





This raises questions as Rivian will be making the R1S which looks very similar and we will see the statistics for the future and get to understand which could be a better option for the consumer.

