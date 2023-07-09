Véhicule électrique

France Offers Several Investment Options to Elon Musk

Rédigé par: Eva Fox

Date:

Partagez:

Elon Musk at the VivaTech 2023. Photo: Eliot Blondet-pool / SIPA
Sommaire

France has offered several options for investment in the country to Elon Musk, according to the finance minister. He said he is « very hopeful » Tesla’s CEO would choose France for significant investments related to the production of electric vehicles.

French finance minister ‘very hopeful’ of bringing in Tesla

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire spoke on LCI television on Sunday. He said he was « very hopeful » Tesla CEO Elon Musk would choose France for significant investment. The minister said that if there are investments, they will be related to the production of electric vehicles in Europe.

Asked if the investment could be related to batteries or other parts of Tesla’s business, Le Maire said: « There are several options on the table. » He also said the country has gone to great lengths to make it clear that Musk’s company is highly coveted in France.

« He [Musk] knows that he would be welcome in France », Le Maire said. « It’s up to him to take the decision, » he added.

Elon Musk is looking for a place for a new gigafactory in Europe

Tesla is currently looking for the best location for the next gigafactory. According to speculation and rumors, the company has considered France, Spain, and Italy. However, there has recently been a rumor that Spain has left the list of contenders. Tesla was reported to have abandoned plans to build a factory there due to the fact that its possible presence in the country was quickly leaked to the media.

The rumor about Italy comes after Musk visited the country last month and met with Prime Minister Georgia Meloni. Although local Tesla fans would like the company to build a factory in Italy, so far there has been no other information that this will happen.

Also, after visiting Italy, Musk visited France. There he met with President Emmanuel Macron. This was not their first meeting in recent weeks. Before the last meeting, the president said he would advertise his country as the location for the Tesla factory.

“I am not meeting Elon Musk with hope, but with an agenda,” Macron told reporters on the sidelines of a VivaTech conference in Paris. Probably at the time of the meeting, Musk was offered various investment options.

Tesla may need a battery factory

The company already has a car factory in Europe. Building a second one right now might be unnecessary. However, it may make sense for Tesla to build a battery factory. At the moment, the company is facing difficulties in Germany and the constant struggle is slowing down development. If the company finds a favorable location in Europe where it can produce batteries and supply them for car production at Giga Berlin, it could ease Tesla’s operations in the region.

In addition, we should not ignore the possibility that Tesla could be looking for a place to build a factory for the production of its new generation electric vehicles.

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Ce site utilise Akismet pour réduire les indésirables. En savoir plus sur comment les données de vos commentaires sont utilisées.

Eva Fox
Eva Fox est journaliste spécialisée dans l'automobile depuis 2019. Les principaux sujets qu'elle couvre sont les énergies propres et les véhicules électriques. En tant que journaliste, Eva est spécialisée dans Tesla et les sujets liés au travail et au développement de l'entreprise, ainsi que d'autres entreprises d'Elon Musk.

━ Sur le même sujet

Tesla

Tesla Model Y Leads US EV Market in 1H ’23

0
Tesla Model Y leads US sales in the first half of 2023. The closest competitor to the electric SUV is Tesla Model 3. The...
Actu mobilité électrique

Mercedes-Benz Adopts Tesla NACS

0
Mercedes-Benz will integrate North American Charging Standard (NACS) designed by Tesla into its North American electric vehicle lineup starting in 2025. Starting in 2024,...
Véhicule électrique

Volta Trucks et ZF s’associent pour le Volta Zero électrique

0
Volta Trucks, pionnier dans la construction de camions entièrement électriques, et ZF, le plus grand fournisseur mondial dans le secteur des véhicules industriels, annoncent...
Tesla

Tesla Model Y Leads Denmark in 1H ‘23

0
Tesla Model Y shows impressive performance in yet another European market. The electric SUV was the best-selling vehicle of any type of powertrain in...
Véhicule électrique

Cambriolages: suivez le guide Tesla Mag pour protéger votre domicile

0
L'été approche et avec lui le temps des vacances. Si cette période est synonyme de détente et de repos pour beaucoup, elle représente également...
Article précédent
Départ en vacances : Pour 35,3 % des français, préparer sa valise est un stress !
Logo Tesla Mag
Histoire
Voiture électrique
A propos
Guides
SERVICES

Copyright - Tous droits réservés - Tesla Magazine est une initiative privée et est une marque déposée indépendante de Tesla Inc.