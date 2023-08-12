Germany’s First Tesla Megapack Put into Test Operation

A German research company installed a Tesla Megapack for testing. The project has already been put into test operation. This Megapack is the first one installed in Germany.

Living Lab Energy Campus launches Tesla Megapack

The German research company Living Lab Energy Campus (LLEC) in Jülich announced it has put into test operation a long-planned high-energy battery system on its campus. Tesla Megapack was used for this. With a weight of approximately 24 tons, a maximum power of 595 kW, and a net output of 2,616 kWh, the utility-sized battery is the first stationary battery system of its kind in Germany.

Congratulations @TeslaGermany_ with yet another important milestone.💪🏻⚡️@teslaeurope #TeslaEurope… pic.twitter.com/YAAmz8R2NK — Esther Kokkelmans (@EstherKokkelman) August 10, 2023

LLEC collects Tesla Megapack data

Tesla Megapack stores energy when grid demand is low and returns energy to the grid when grid demand is high. The battery system is integrated into the medium voltage network to optimize performance. LLEC’s higher-level cloud management platform manages load flows between PV power, power consumption, and grid requirements to offload the grid and minimize power costs. In addition, part of the battery capacity is reserved for a nearby school laboratory as part of the « JuPilot » subproject.

Researchers are studying the long-term properties of Tesla Megapack

In addition to grid stabilization, the LLEC project team is also working on other aspects. It plans to experimentally run various load profiles and put them through simulations down to the cell level. Using a digital twin, researchers gain insight into the internal components of the high-energy battery. This means that the long-term properties of the battery system and cell aging can be studied under different types of use. The study of the various possible use cases for the battery system should also provide information on how battery systems can be further optimized in the future.

Researchers study different battery systems

Tesla Megapack is part of an overall LLEC project that aims to showcase and explore innovative energy technologies alongside industry. A high-performance Riello battery is also installed on campus. The study focuses on the integration and operation of these battery systems in energy combination with photovoltaic (PV), wind, and hydrogen. The aim is to integrate battery systems into the energy systems of the future in a more efficient, cost-effective, and compact way.