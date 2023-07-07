Mercedes-Benz Adopts Tesla NACS

Mercedes-Benz will integrate North American Charging Standard (NACS) designed by Tesla into its North American electric vehicle lineup starting in 2025. Starting in 2024, the company’s vehicle drivers will have access to more than 12,000 Tesla Superchargers in the region.

Mercedes-Benz announces adoption of Tesla NACS

The NACS alliance in North America has expanded again. Mercedes-Benz announced on Friday it has adopted the charging standard designed by Tesla. Through the partnership, North American EV owners will be able to use Tesla Superchargers in the region starting in 2024. They will have access to more than 12,000 Tesla charging stalls through Mercedes-Benz’s ‘Mercedes me’ Charge charging service.

Mercedes-Benz drivers will see Tesla Superchargers on a map in the car and in the app, including availability status and price. They can seamlessly access chargers and automatically pay for charging sessions. Superchargers will also be integrated into electrically intelligent navigation, which calculates a convenient and time-efficient route, including stops for recharging, the company said.

Mercedes-Benz integrates the NACS charging port into its vehicles from 2025

Starting in 2025, the partnership between Tesla and Mercedes-Benz will deepen. The automaker will implement NACS ports in its new electric vehicles launched for North America. Mercedes-Benz will be the first German OEM to take this step. This underlines the company’s commitment to actively develop in the EV market, providing its customers with an improved ownership experience.

As part of the phased transition, Mercedes-Benz will initially offer an adapter that allows the company’s existing CCS electric vehicles to seamlessly charge from the NACS network from 2024.

« Our strategic priority is clear: Building the world’s most desirable cars. To accelerate the shift to electric vehicles, we are dedicated to elevating the entire EV-experience for our customers – including fast, convenient, and reliable charging solutions wherever their Mercedes-Benz takes them. That’s why we are committed to building our global Mercedes-Benz High-Power Charging Network, with the first sites opening this year. In parallel, we are also implementing NACS in our vehicles, allowing drivers to access an expansive network of high-quality charging offerings in North America, » said Ola Källenius, Chairman of the Board of Management Mercedes-Benz Group AG.

Mercedes-Benz will add 2,500 high-power chargers in North America

In addition to ensuring compatibility with an expanded network of existing charging stations, Mercedes-Benz will establish its own High-Power Charging Network. It will include more than 400 Charging Hubs with more than 2,500 high-power chargers in North America. This will be provided by the end of the decade, together with its American partners. The first Mercedes-Benz Charging Hubs in North America will be opened by the end of 2023 and will be equipped with both CCS1 and NACS plugs.

“With the development of Mercedes-Benz’s new North American High-Power Charging Network, we are ready to redefine the electric vehicle charging experience. We’re building on our strong brand promise here by leveraging the renowned quality, reputation, and customer focus for which Mercedes-Benz has been known for well over a century,” said Andrew Cornelia, CEO of Mercedes-Benz HPC North America.