🔥🚀 Tesla 2024.20.6.1 software update has been detected and is rolling out the 1st batch of users (<1%)!



Only minor fixes compared to 2024.20.6 are expected.



Changelog from 2024.20.6:

✅ New Autopark feature for both USS and non-USS cars (like the Tesla upgraded Model 3)… https://t.co/NXh36Swwil pic.twitter.com/FbQNYRiRfH