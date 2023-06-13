SpaceX Celebrates 200th Successful Recovery

SpaceX is celebrating its 200th successful recovery to date and 40th mission of the year. The aerospace company has made a breakthrough in the industry by offering solutions that take space flight to a whole new level.

On Monday, Falcon 9 launched the Transporter-8 mission, completing SpaceX’s 40th mission of the year and 200th successful recovery to date. This is a unique achievement that no other company has ever been able to achieve. Elon Musk’s SpaceX offers affordable flights, thanks to the latest technology that allows the most expensive parts of the launch vehicle to be reused.

SpaceX makes space travel affordable with the Rideshare Program

Transporter-8 became Falcon 9’s eighth dedicated SpaceX SmallSat Rideshare Program mission. The launch took place from California at 2:35 p.m. PT. Several spacecraft participated in the flight, including CubeSats, MicroSats, a re-entry capsule, and orbital transfer vehicles carrying spacecraft.

According to the SpaceX website, a single Falcon 9 flight costs about $67 million. However, thanks to the SmallSat Rideshare Program, space travel is affordable to many companies. The information indicates that the cost of using the Falcon 9 for a load of 50 kilograms to SSO is $275,000. Each additional kilogram costs the client an additional $5,500. Affordable rates are also available to Mid-Inclination LEO, GTO, and TLI. SSO missions run approximately every four months.

Falcon 9 is the first orbital-class rocket capable of re-flight

Falcon 9 is a partially reusable medium-lift launch vehicle. It is capable of delivering cargo and crew to Earth orbit or being used as an expendable heavy-lift launch vehicle. Falcon 9 is completely designed, manufactured, and launched by SpaceX. It is the first orbital-class rocket capable of re-flight. The first launch of the Falcon 9 took place in June 2010. The first commercial Falcon 9 resupply mission to the International Space Station (ISS) launched on October 8, 2012. It is currently the only US rocket certified to carry humans to the ISS.