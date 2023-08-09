Véhicule électrique

SpaceX Conducts Static Fire Tests of Booster 9 Super Heavy

Rédigé par: Eva Fox

Date:

Partagez:

Image: SpaceX
Sommaire

SpaceX conducted static fire tests of the Booster 9 Super Heavy. The data obtained will help prepare for the future Starship flight, which may take place this fall.

SpaceX conducts static fire tests of Booster 9 Super Heavy

Last Sunday, SpaceX conducted a static fire test of its new Super Heavy vehicle. During the test, 33 engines were ignited. The results will help improve the vehicle before the company tries to put Starship into orbit again. The new Booster 9 has been successfully tested and is in good condition.

SpaceX installed a flame deflector on the launch pad

To improve, SpaceX installed a flame deflector, or water deluge system, at Starship’s launch pad. Its testing took place at the end of July and has been successful. Ground systems with a sophisticated water system also helped protect the vehicle and launch pad during Sunday’s test. The water system consists of a steel plate under the rocket through which high-pressure jets of water are fired. This is done in order to offset the heat and acoustic energy of the 33 Raptor engines. During the tests, the system left a huge vapor cloud, which was expected.

This protection system has been developed in recent months. It was part of an improvement in response to the results of Starship’s first launch on April 20. Then, the existing concrete reinforcement under the rocket did not withstand the pressure and heat from the vehicle’s engines and shattered into many pieces. SpaceX has over a thousand improvements to make before its next test launch. The company is looking for a new launch license, so it is gathering data to submit to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

Four raptors stopped prematurely

The Booster 9 Super Heavy test on Sunday provided important data needed for further improvements. SpaceX has scheduled a test run of five seconds. However, it ended after 2.74 seconds. Four of the 33 engines stopped prematurely. SpaceX still has a lot of work to do before a second attempt takes place in the fall.

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Ce site utilise Akismet pour réduire les indésirables. En savoir plus sur comment les données de vos commentaires sont utilisées.

Eva Fox
Eva Fox est journaliste spécialisée dans l'automobile depuis 2019. Les principaux sujets qu'elle couvre sont les énergies propres et les véhicules électriques. En tant que journaliste, Eva est spécialisée dans Tesla et les sujets liés au travail et au développement de l'entreprise, ainsi que d'autres entreprises d'Elon Musk.

━ Sur le même sujet

Tesla

Tesla Adds V4 Supercharger at Giga Berlin

0
Tesla adds V4 stalls to its Supercharger station at Giga Berlin. At the moment, Tesla already has six V4 Supercharger sites in Europe and...
SpaceX

Powerful SpaceX Falcon Heavy Launches Huge Satellite in 250th Successful Mission

0
The SpaceX Falcon Heavy launched Hughes Network Systems' huge Jupiter 3 satellite into orbit. This was made possible by a powerful rocket during the...
Innovations

X Launches Its Ad Revenue Sharing Program for Creators Globally, Monthly Users Hits New High

0
X launches its ad revenue sharing program with global creators. Now content creators who publish on the platform can earn income from their activity....
SpaceX

SpaceX May Receive Up to 40% of Revenue from Starlink in 2023

0
SpaceX can get up to 40% of revenue from Starlink alone in 2023. The company told investors it expects to roughly double its 2023...
Elon Musk

Elon Musk Sues SEC in Supreme Court

0
Elon Musk is suing the SEC for damages over his “funding secured” tweet in 2018. In early 2023, a jury ruled that the Tesla...
Article précédent
Essayez une Tesla : Une Invitation Spéciale pour les Lecteurs de Tesla Mag !
Logo Tesla Mag
Histoire
Voiture électrique
A propos
Guides
SERVICES

Copyright - Tous droits réservés - Tesla Magazine est une initiative privée et est une marque déposée indépendante de Tesla Inc.