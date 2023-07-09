Véhicule électrique

SpaceX Receives Licenses to Provide Starlink Internet in Mongolia

Rédigé par: Eva Fox

Image: SpaceX
SpaceX has expanded to a new market for its Starlink internet service. The company received licenses to provide high-speed Internet in Mongolia.

The Government of Mongolia has granted SpaceX licenses to operate as an internet service provider using low orbit satellites. According to Friday’s announcement, two licenses have been awarded, Livemint reports. They allow the company to operate as an internet service provider using low Earth orbit satellites. This means the people of Mongolia will have access to Starlink internet.

Like many other countries, Mongolia has an extensive network of fiber optic cables. However, they may not be available everywhere. Hard-to-reach areas still suffer from the fact they do not have high-quality internet access. Starlink has built a rapidly growing network of over 3,500 satellites. They are in low Earth orbit, which ensures communication even in remote regions. Minister for Digital Development and Communications, Uchral Nyam-Osor said this improvement will bring greater accessibility to underserved locations.

« Herders, farmers, businesses and miners living and working across our vast country will be able to access and use information from all over the world to improve their lives, » he said.

Mongolia seeks cooperation with Elon Musk‘s companies

The official collaboration between the Mongolian government and SpaceX was launched in February. This happened during the Mobile World Congress held in Barcelona. In addition, in early June, Prime Minister L. Oyun-Erdene held a virtual meeting with Tesla CEO Elon Musk. During it, they considered potential investments and cooperation in the electric vehicle sector.

Mongolia is rich in natural resources and has significant reserves of rare earth minerals and copper. These minerals play a vital role in the electric vehicle supply chain. This makes Mongolia a valuable resource center for the production of key materials in the electric vehicle industry. In turn, cooperation with Musk’s companies can bring significant benefits to the country’s economy.

Eva Fox
Eva Fox est journaliste spécialisée dans l'automobile depuis 2019. Les principaux sujets qu'elle couvre sont les énergies propres et les véhicules électriques. En tant que journaliste, Eva est spécialisée dans Tesla et les sujets liés au travail et au développement de l'entreprise, ainsi que d'autres entreprises d'Elon Musk.

