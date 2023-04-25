Véhicule électrique

SpaceX Receives Permission to Lease SLC-6 for Falcon Rocket Launches

Rédigé par: Eva Fox

Date:

Partagez:

Sommaire

SpaceX has received permission to lease Space Launch Complex 6 (SLC-6) for Falcon rocket launches. This is an important addition as the company has a very tight launch schedule.

SpaceX receives permission to lease SLC-6 for Falcon rocket launches

Col. Rob Long, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, signed a statement of support on April 21, 2023. It grants SpaceX permission to lease Space Launch Complex 6 (SLC-6) for Falcon rocket launches. SLC-6 previously supported the Delta IV vehicle family and has remained vacant since the final Delta IV Heavy launch on Sept. 24, 2022.

« This is an exciting time for Vandenberg Space Force Base, our nation’s premier West Coast launch site for military, civil and commercial space operations, » said Col. Rob Long, SLD 30 commander. « This agreement will add to the rich history of SLC-6 and builds on the already strong partnership with SpaceX. »

Space Launch Delta 30 (SLD 30) is a United States Space Force space launch delta assigned to Space Systems Command and headquartered at Vandenberg Space Force Base, California.

The decision is the result of the launch pad allocation strategy

The decision is the result of SLD 30’s launch pad allocation strategy. It is a process to evaluate the suitability of various launch sites for different types of rockets and payloads. The process is critical to ensuring that launches are safe, and that the selected launch site can accommodate the unique requirements of each mission. This was the first round of launch pad allocations, and additional rounds of allocations will occur in the future after further operational analysis.

SpaceX needs to expand the number of launch sites

SpaceX has a very tight launch schedule. In total, 100 launches were planned for this year. As of April 20, the company has launched 26 rockets in 2023. Of these, 24 are Falcon 9, one Falcon Heavy, and one Starship. At the moment, SpaceX launches every 4.42 days. In order to complete the remaining planned 75 launches, SpaceX needs to launch every 3.3 days. Obviously, weather conditions do not always allow a launch, and a small number of launch sites is a limiting factor.

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Ce site utilise Akismet pour réduire les indésirables. En savoir plus sur comment les données de vos commentaires sont utilisées.

Eva Fox
Eva Fox est journaliste spécialisée dans l'automobile depuis 2019. Les principaux sujets qu'elle couvre sont les énergies propres et les véhicules électriques. En tant que journaliste, Eva est spécialisée dans Tesla et les sujets liés au travail et au développement de l'entreprise, ainsi que d'autres entreprises d'Elon Musk.

Abonnez-vous à notre Newsletter

━ Sur le même sujet

Véhicule électrique

Nos conseils pour recharger votre Tesla Model 3

5
Véhicule électrique emblématique, la Tesla Model 3 est une berline 100% électrique, qui doit son succès aussi à son extraordinaire versatilité, notamment en matière d'accès aux bornes de recharge. A domicile, sur les réseaux publics ou privés, ou encore les Superchargers, les solutions ne manquent pas, comme on le voit ici.
Tesla

Tesla Raises 2023 Spending Forecast as it Ramps Up Production

0
Tesla has raised its capital expenditure forecast for 2023. It is mainly related to the fact that the company is increasing production volumes at...
Tesla

Tesla Model Y Was Europe’s Best-Selling Car in Q1

0
Tesla Model Y was the best-selling car in Europe in Q1 2023. The electric SUV has gained a significant lead over competitors that have...
Véhicule électrique

Tesla Model 3 vs Tesla Model Y: Le match de l’autonomie

1
Imaginons un scénario quotidien où deux familles vivent dans la même ville et travaillent à 30 kilomètres de leur domicile. La première famille possède...
Véhicule électrique

Checklist pour choisir votre voiture électrique en fonction de l’autonomie

0
Comparatif de l'autonomie des voitures électriques Pour bien choisir l'autonomie de votre véhicule électrique, il est important de prendre en compte plusieurs facteurs et points...
Article précédent
FIRST STARSHIP LAUNCH. 3 PEOPLE SHARE THEIR EXPERIENCES.
Logo Tesla Mag
Tesla
Elon Musk
Actualité Energie
Voiture électrique
A propos
Guides
SERVICES

Copyright - Tous droits réservés - Tesla Magazine est une initiative privée et est une marque déposée indépendante de Tesla Inc.