Véhicule électrique

SpaceX Signed a Contract With The Pentagon To Provide Starlink Services To Ukraine

Rédigé par: Eva Fox

Date:

Partagez:

Image: Ministry of Defense of Ukraine (CC BY 2.0)
Sommaire

SpaceX has signed a contract with the US Department of Defense to provide Starlink services to Ukraine. The Pentagon has said it wants to make satellite service available to the country in the future.

Starlink from SpaceX is already being used in Ukraine. However, the service is funded by private donations from individuals, companies, as well as SpaceX itself. Now the US Department of Defense has announced that it is buying satellite internet service to make it available to the country under attack. The Starlink satellite communications service won the Pentagon’s tender. The US wants to make the satellite service available to Ukraine in the future, the US Department of Defense has said.

Ukrainian forces are already using Starlink for various tasks, including communications on the battlefield. Russia has repeatedly attacked Internet services in Ukraine, including Starlink. However, SpaceX has been actively working to ensure that access to the Internet from Starlink is not disabled. The company protected Starlink from external attacks.

SpaceX has been providing internet services in Ukraine since the start of the war in 2022. The satellite network consists of a rapidly growing network of over 4,000 satellites in low earth orbit. Starlink was able to operate in Ukraine thanks to SpaceX, private donations and a separate contract with a US foreign aid organization.

The Pentagon wants to rely on a few Internet services in Ukraine

The US Department of Defense stated that Starlink satellite communication is an important part of the Ukrainian communications network. However, the Pentagon does not want to rely solely on one company. The Department of Defense will continue to work with a range of global partners to provide Ukraine with the reliable satellite and communications capabilities it needs.

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Ce site utilise Akismet pour réduire les indésirables. En savoir plus sur comment les données de vos commentaires sont utilisées.

Eva Fox
Eva Fox est journaliste spécialisée dans l'automobile depuis 2019. Les principaux sujets qu'elle couvre sont les énergies propres et les véhicules électriques. En tant que journaliste, Eva est spécialisée dans Tesla et les sujets liés au travail et au développement de l'entreprise, ainsi que d'autres entreprises d'Elon Musk.

━ Sur le même sujet

Tesla

Tesla Cleared by NHTSA in Passenger Play Investigation

0
Tesla was cleared by NHTSA for its "Passenger Play." The US regulator closed an investigation against the company for allowing passengers to play on...
Véhicule électrique

Comment recharger votre véhicule électrique au meilleur prix?

0
Vous êtes de plus en plus nombreux à choisir le véhicule électrique. Entre 2018 et 2020, la part de marché du véhicule électrique a...
Tesla

Tesla Model Y Was World’s Best-Selling Car in Q1

1
Elon Musk has said that the Tesla Model Y will be the best-selling car in 2023, and there is every reason to believe he...
SpaceX

SpaceX Starlink Now Offers In-Motion Connectivity Around the Globe

0
SpaceX Starlink now offers in motion connectivity around the globe. This will become critical for those who need to access the internet on the...
SpaceX

SpaceX Successfully Launched 10th Crew to ISS

0
SpaceX has delivered its 10th crew to the International Space Station. Axiom Space booked a roughly week-long trip known as the Ax-2 mission. On...
Article précédent
Les livraisons de la Rimac Nevera débutent au Royaume-Uni
Logo Tesla Mag
Histoire
Voiture électrique
A propos
Guides
SERVICES

Copyright - Tous droits réservés - Tesla Magazine est une initiative privée et est une marque déposée indépendante de Tesla Inc.