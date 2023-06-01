SpaceX Signed a Contract With The Pentagon To Provide Starlink Services To Ukraine

SpaceX has signed a contract with the US Department of Defense to provide Starlink services to Ukraine. The Pentagon has said it wants to make satellite service available to the country in the future.

Starlink from SpaceX is already being used in Ukraine. However, the service is funded by private donations from individuals, companies, as well as SpaceX itself. Now the US Department of Defense has announced that it is buying satellite internet service to make it available to the country under attack. The Starlink satellite communications service won the Pentagon’s tender. The US wants to make the satellite service available to Ukraine in the future, the US Department of Defense has said.

Starlink became a lifesaver for Ukraine in the defense against invasion

Ukrainian forces are already using Starlink for various tasks, including communications on the battlefield. Russia has repeatedly attacked Internet services in Ukraine, including Starlink. However, SpaceX has been actively working to ensure that access to the Internet from Starlink is not disabled. The company protected Starlink from external attacks.

SpaceX has been providing internet services in Ukraine since the start of the war in 2022. The satellite network consists of a rapidly growing network of over 4,000 satellites in low earth orbit. Starlink was able to operate in Ukraine thanks to SpaceX, private donations and a separate contract with a US foreign aid organization.

The Pentagon wants to rely on a few Internet services in Ukraine

The US Department of Defense stated that Starlink satellite communication is an important part of the Ukrainian communications network. However, the Pentagon does not want to rely solely on one company. The Department of Defense will continue to work with a range of global partners to provide Ukraine with the reliable satellite and communications capabilities it needs.