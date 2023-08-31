Véhicule électrique

SpaceX Signs Agreement with KDDI for Satellite-to-Phone Service in Japan via Starlink

Rédigé par: Eva Fox

Date:

Partagez:

Starlink
Image: SpaceX
Sommaire

KDDI Corporation has signed an agreement with SpaceX for a satellite-to-phone service in Japan via Starlink. Through the collaboration, the satellite will expand KDDI’s cellular connectivity to areas beyond the traditional high-powered 4G and 5G networks, including remote islands and mountains.

SpaceX and KDDI signed an agreement

KDDI Corporation, a Japanese telecommunications company, an au mobile communications operator, has signed an agreement with SpaceX to provide satellite communications services in Japan. This will be provided through the Starlink satellite service. Working in symbiosis with MNO’s national wireless spectrum across the country, the satellite will enhance KDDI’s cellular communications capabilities. This will provide coverage in areas beyond the traditional powerful 4G and 5G networks. This includes outlying islands and mountains where it was previously not possible to provide communications.

KDDI confirmed the collaboration in a press release. The Japanese telecommunications company has said that Starlink will provide an SMS messaging service in 2024. Later, voice data transmission will be provided. The company wrote:

« The companies plan to start with SMS text services as early as 2024 and will eventually provide voice and data services. Almost all existing smartphones on KDDI network will be compatible with this new service as it employs the device’s existing radio services. »

KDDI and SpaceX also issued an open invitation to others « to join the ecosystem of mobile network operators bringing next-generation satellite-enabled connectivity to their customers. »

In August 2022, T-Mobile CEO and President Mike Sievert and SpaceX CEO and Chief Engineer Elon Musk announced Coverage Above and Beyond. It is a breakthrough new plan to bring cell phone connectivity everywhere. Leveraging Starlink, SpaceX’s constellation of satellites in low Earth orbit, and T-Mobile’s industry-leading wireless network, the Un-carrier plans to provide near complete coverage in most places in the U.S.—even in many of the most remote locations previously unreachable by traditional cell signals, as described by the company. According to the plan, testing of the service was to begin in early 2023.

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Ce site utilise Akismet pour réduire les indésirables. En savoir plus sur comment les données de vos commentaires sont utilisées.

Eva Fox
Eva Fox est journaliste spécialisée dans l'automobile depuis 2019. Les principaux sujets qu'elle couvre sont les énergies propres et les véhicules électriques. En tant que journaliste, Eva est spécialisée dans Tesla et les sujets liés au travail et au développement de l'entreprise, ainsi que d'autres entreprises d'Elon Musk.

━ Sur le même sujet

Elon Musk

Elon Musk & Mark Zuckerberg May Attend Schumer’s Forum on Future of AI

0
Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg may attend Chuck Schumer's forum on the future of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to be held in September. This will...
Véhicule électrique

Tesla Celebrates 10 Years of Supercharging in Europe with a Day of Free Charging for All EVs

0
Tesla celebrates 10 years of Supercharging in Europe. The company started with six Supercharger sites in Norway and now has over 1,000 sites and...
Tesla

Elon Musk Aims for Perfect Fit And Finish of Tesla Cybertruck, Reveals Leaked Email

0
Elon Musk strives to make Cybertruck perfect. In a leaked email, he asks employees to achieve the highest possible build quality. The company's CEO...
Tesla

Tesla deal with Malaysia paves the way for EV investments in the country

0
The Tesla deal with Malaysia paves the way for investment in the country's electric vehicle supply chain. The company has received an exemption from...
Véhicule électrique

China’s Electric Vehicle Industry Enters Europe: A Comprehensive Analysis and Opinion

0
China's electric vehicle (EV) industry has become a global force, making significant strides into Europe. This article explores a recent report by ABI Research...
Article précédent
When Tesla Optimus Meets David Guetta: The Robot DJ of the Future
Logo Tesla Mag
Histoire
Voiture électrique
A propos
Guides
SERVICES

Copyright - Tous droits réservés - Tesla Magazine est une initiative privée et est une marque déposée indépendante de Tesla Inc.