SpaceX Successfully Launched 10th Crew to ISS

Eva Fox

Image: SpaceX
SpaceX has delivered its 10th crew to the International Space Station. Axiom Space booked a roughly week-long trip known as the Ax-2 mission. On a private flight are two Americans and two citizens of Saudi Arabia.

SpaceX delivered astronauts to the ISS

SpaceX flew another four astronauts to the International Space Station on Monday morning. It was a private flight that included government astronauts from Saudi Arabia. The Arab kingdom is using American companies to expand its ambitions in space.

Axiom Space has booked a week-long trip known as the Ax-2 mission. SpaceX launched astronauts Sunday night from Florida. The Falcon 9 rocket launched from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center. Crew Dragon’s Freedom capsule reached the ISS in about 16 hours.

The first woman from Saudi Arabia launched into space

There were two women on board the Crew Dragon. Ax-2 is commanded by retired NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson. She has spent more time in space than any other American or woman. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia bought the last two seats on the Axiom mission and one of the astronauts is a woman. Rayyanah Barnawi, the mission specialist, became the first Saudi woman to fly into space. The Ax-2 is piloted by businessman and racing driver John Shoffner. The fourth crew member is Ali al-Qarni, who is flying as the mission specialist.

SpaceX delivered the 10th crew to the ISS

Ax-2 was SpaceX’s 10th astronaut launch into space. It happened exactly three years after the company launched the first astronauts into space in May 2020. SpaceX has conducted seven government-commissioned crewed launches and three private.

SpaceX landed a Falcon 9 booster next to the launch pad for the first time

Previously, SpaceX landed a Falcon 9 booster on a drone ship in the ocean. However, the mission of the Ax-2 was different. The company has landed a Falcon 9 booster near the launch pad for the first time. SpaceX continues to expand the capabilities of its rockets. The ability to land them close to the launch site is of great importance for future development. The most obvious advantage of this is that drone ships are not needed, which results in cost savings, and the return of the booster directly to the launch pad saves time.

