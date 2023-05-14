Véhicule électrique

SpaceX to Launch First Commercial Space Station

Eva Fox

Illustation - SpaceX Dragon approaching Haven-1 to dock. Vast
SpaceX has signed a contract with Vast to launch the first commercial space station. The company will launch the Haven-1 module into low-Earth orbit, followed by the first crewed space flights to the space station.

SpaceX Falcon 9 will launch the first commercial space station module

Private space company SpaceX signed a contract on May 10, 2023, to launch the world’s first commercial space station with Vast. Vast, a pioneer in space habitation technologies, announced plans to launch the world’s first commercial space station, called Haven-1. Haven-1 is scheduled to launch on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket into low-Earth orbit no earlier than August 2025. It will initially act as an independent crewed space station, the companies announced. Later, it will be connected as a module to the larger Vast space station, which is currently in development.

SpaceX will launch human missions to the space station

After Haven-1 is launched, the first human mission to space, Vast-1, will follow. Astronauts will travel to Haven-1 on the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft. The ship and its four-person crew will dock with Haven-1 for up to 30 days in Earth orbit. Vast has also secured an option with SpaceX for an additional crewed spaceflight mission to Haven-1.

SpaceX and Vast’s collaboration is breaking new ground for humanity

This is the first time in history that a commercial space station company has contracted to launch its space station and a mission with a human in space.

« Vast is thrilled to embark on this journey of launching the world’s first commercial space station, Haven-1, and its first crew, Vast-1, » said Jed McCaleb, CEO of Vast. « We are grateful to SpaceX for this exciting partnership that represents the first steps in Vast’s long-term vision of launching much larger, artificial gravity space stations in Earth orbit and beyond.

« A commercial rocket launching a commercial spacecraft with commercial astronauts to a commercial space station is the future of low-Earth orbit, and with Vast we’re taking another step toward making that future a reality, » said Tom Ochinero, Senior Vice President of Commercial Business at SpaceX. « The SpaceX team couldn’t be more excited to launch Vast’s Haven-1 and support their follow-on human spaceflight missions to the orbiting commercial space station. »

Vast aims to develop a space station with artificial gravity

Vast’s long-term goal is to develop a 100-meter, multi-module, rotating space station with artificial gravity. It will be launched by the SpaceX Starship transportation system. Vast will study conducting the world’s first rotating artificial gravity experiment on a commercial space station with Haven-1.

Vast is selling up to four crewed seats on the inaugural mission to Haven-1. Expected customers include domestic and international space agencies, as well as individuals involved in science and philanthropic projects.

SpaceX will provide crew training on the Falcon 9 and Dragon spacecraft. They will teach emergency preparedness, spacesuit and spacecraft ingress and egress exercises, as well as partial and full mission simulations including docking and undocking with Haven-1 for return to Earth.

Eva Fox
Eva Fox est journaliste spécialisée dans l'automobile depuis 2019. Les principaux sujets qu'elle couvre sont les énergies propres et les véhicules électriques. En tant que journaliste, Eva est spécialisée dans Tesla et les sujets liés au travail et au développement de l'entreprise, ainsi que d'autres entreprises d'Elon Musk.

