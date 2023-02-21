SpaceX Unveils Global Roaming Service for Starlink Internet to Some Customers

SpaceX has unveiled a global roaming service for Starlink internet to some customers. The service costs $200 per month and $599 for the Starlink kit.

SpaceX has launched the Starlink Global Roaming Service, which will provide a wide range of options for customers. The new service has been offered to a limited number of customers, some of whom have shared information about the offering. Nathan Owens, who is a Starlink customer, shared an email with an offer from the company on Twitter.

NEWS: Starlink is testing a new "Global Roaming Service" for $200/mo, plus the standard $599 for Hardware. Will they offer this as an add-on for $65/mo like portability? @RealTeslaNorth @MarcusTuck3 https://t.co/c2vQhtOUL8 pic.twitter.com/kiLMsMkhDY — Nathan Owens (@VirtuallyNathan) February 17, 2023

According to the email, the Starlink Global Roaming Service allows Starlink customers to connect from almost anywhere in the world. The service uses Starlink‘s inter-satellite links (aka space lasers) to provide connectivity around the globe. The company cautioned that due to this being a new technology, customers can expect typical high speed, low-latency service intermixed with brief periods of poor connectivity, or none at all. However, as promised, this will improve dramatically over time.

The cost of the Global Roaming service is $200 per month. Another $599 is for the Starlink kit, which includes a dish to connect to the satellites, a tripod, and a WiFi router. If the customer is not completely satisfied with Global Roaming, they may return the hardware for a full refund within 30 days. The Service may be paused or canceled at any time. Starlink warned that participating in Global Roaming will not impact customers’ place in line for the company’s residential offering.

Currently, Global Roaming payment is only available in US dollars, the company said. If customers are located outside the US, they are also responsible for acting as the Importer of Record for the Starlink Kit, which may include the payment of customs duties and import taxes, if required. Global Roaming services are subject to regulatory approval.

In the email, the company provided a link to the list of allowed areas on the Starlink map. At the moment, these include countries from Europe, North America, part of South America, Australia, Japan, Iceland, and some others. The company is also awaiting approvals from some countries in South America, Africa, the Middle East, India, Pakistan, Indonesia, and many more.