SpaceX Welcomes 14-Year-Old Prodigy, Highlighting Status as Talent Hotbed

Elon Musk’s companies are known for being a hotbed for talent. SpaceX has underscored its status as such by welcoming a 14-year-old prodigy who just graduated from Santa Clara University.

SpaceX is a hotbed for talent

Among all the companies in the world, SpaceX stands out in particular. It is the most desirable place of work for engineering students. In addition, the company is also the 7th most in-demand place of work among computer science students, according to Universum‘s 2022 U.S. rankings. Clearly, some of the most talented students who apply for jobs at SpaceX get the opportunity to work for the most disruptive aerospace company in the world.

SpaceX has several areas of development, from providing satellite communications to building rockets that will take people to Mars. Every talented student applying is sure to find an area in which they want to make an important contribution.

SpaceX welcomes 14-year-old child prodigy

SpaceX is a company where high-talent individuals have great opportunities for development. Unfortunately, many companies do not provide jobs for young talents, but, fortunately, this is not the case with SpaceX. The company will soon be welcoming 14-year-old gifted Kairan Quazi, who wants to develop on the Starlink team.

SpaceX is one of the few companies that does not see age as an outdated measure of maturity and skill, Kairan wrote about his new position in a LinkedIn post. It is worth noting that he will probably not be able to take a permanent position at SpaceX because the laws of the US state of Washington limit his working hours to eight hours a week.

Kairan will soon graduate from Santa Clara University

The 14-year-old child prodigy will become the youngest graduate in the history of Santa Clara University (California, USA). As a child, he gained attention by telling his classmates in preschool about political events in the Middle East and calling them to action. An IQ test in the third grade showed that Kairan is smarter than 99.9% of people. After that, his parents decided to take him out of elementary school and send him to a state college for a computer science and engineering course.

Kairan did not stay long at the state university. Just a year later, he moved to Santa Clara University. There, he soon began working as a tutor for his classmates in parallel with his studies. On June 17, 2023, Kairan will become the youngest graduate in the university’s nearly 200-year history.