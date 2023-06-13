Véhicule électrique

SpaceX Welcomes 14-Year-Old Prodigy, Highlighting Status as Talent Hotbed

Rédigé par: Eva Fox

Date:

Partagez:

Photo Credit: Instagram/thepythonkairan
Sommaire

Elon Musk’s companies are known for being a hotbed for talent. SpaceX has underscored its status as such by welcoming a 14-year-old prodigy who just graduated from Santa Clara University.

SpaceX is a hotbed for talent

Among all the companies in the world, SpaceX stands out in particular. It is the most desirable place of work for engineering students. In addition, the company is also the 7th most in-demand place of work among computer science students, according to Universum‘s 2022 U.S. rankings. Clearly, some of the most talented students who apply for jobs at SpaceX get the opportunity to work for the most disruptive aerospace company in the world.

SpaceX has several areas of development, from providing satellite communications to building rockets that will take people to Mars. Every talented student applying is sure to find an area in which they want to make an important contribution.

SpaceX welcomes 14-year-old child prodigy

SpaceX is a company where high-talent individuals have great opportunities for development. Unfortunately, many companies do not provide jobs for young talents, but, fortunately, this is not the case with SpaceX. The company will soon be welcoming 14-year-old gifted Kairan Quazi, who wants to develop on the Starlink team.

SpaceX is one of the few companies that does not see age as an outdated measure of maturity and skill, Kairan wrote about his new position in a LinkedIn post. It is worth noting that he will probably not be able to take a permanent position at SpaceX because the laws of the US state of Washington limit his working hours to eight hours a week.

Kairan will soon graduate from Santa Clara University

The 14-year-old child prodigy will become the youngest graduate in the history of Santa Clara University (California, USA). As a child, he gained attention by telling his classmates in preschool about political events in the Middle East and calling them to action. An IQ test in the third grade showed that Kairan is smarter than 99.9% of people. After that, his parents decided to take him out of elementary school and send him to a state college for a computer science and engineering course.

Kairan did not stay long at the state university. Just a year later, he moved to Santa Clara University. There, he soon began working as a tutor for his classmates in parallel with his studies. On June 17, 2023, Kairan will become the youngest graduate in the university’s nearly 200-year history.

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Ce site utilise Akismet pour réduire les indésirables. En savoir plus sur comment les données de vos commentaires sont utilisées.

Eva Fox
Eva Fox est journaliste spécialisée dans l'automobile depuis 2019. Les principaux sujets qu'elle couvre sont les énergies propres et les véhicules électriques. En tant que journaliste, Eva est spécialisée dans Tesla et les sujets liés au travail et au développement de l'entreprise, ainsi que d'autres entreprises d'Elon Musk.

━ Sur le même sujet

SpaceX

SpaceX Celebrates 200th Successful Recovery

0
SpaceX is celebrating its 200th successful recovery to date and 40th mission of the year. The aerospace company has made a breakthrough in the...
Tesla

Tesla Takes Part in 2023 Shanghai International Carbon Neutral Expo

0
Tesla is participating in the 2023 Shanghai International Carbon Neutral Technology, Products and Achievements Expo. The company showcased a model of the eco-friendly Shanghai...
Tesla

Tesla Stock Braces for Longest Winning Streak in its History

0
Tesla shares are gearing up for the longest winning streak in their history. TSLA has already been growing for 11 trading sessions in a...
Tesla

Tesla Seeks Local Parts Suppliers in Mexico

0
Tesla is ramping up efforts to find local parts suppliers in Mexico. The manufacturer is preparing to start building a new factory in the...
Véhicule électrique

Comment financer l’achat d’une voiture Tesla ?

0
Vous rêve​z du véhicule électrique le plus performant du marché ? La célèbre firme américained’Elon Musk, pionnière dans son domaine, allie élégance et rapidité....
Article précédent
SpaceX Celebrates 200th Successful Recovery
Logo Tesla Mag
Histoire
Voiture électrique
A propos
Guides
SERVICES

Copyright - Tous droits réservés - Tesla Magazine est une initiative privée et est une marque déposée indépendante de Tesla Inc.