Starlink Now Offers Global Roaming Option for Traveling Customers

Starlink has begun offering a global roaming option to its customers who travel. The service will be available in locations where connectivity has been unreliable or completely unavailable, enhancing travel satisfaction.

Starlink Roam

Starlink is a global satellite system deployed by SpaceX to provide high-speed broadband satellite Internet access in places where it was unreliable, expensive, or completely unavailable. The company has now activated Starlink Roam service, which provides immediate, low-latency, high-speed Internet access on an as-needed basis anywhere Starlink provides active coverage.

Currently, Starlink operates in most of North and South America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, the Philippines, Nigeria, and some others.

In-motion use

The new Flat High Performance Starlink allows users to enjoy high-speed, low-latency Internet while in motion. With a wide field of view and enhanced GPS capabilities, the Flat High Performance Starlink can connect to more satellites, allowing for consistent connectivity on the go, the company explains. The hardware is designed for permanent installation on vehicles and is resilient in harsh environments.

Portable use

Starlink is designed for portable use anywhere it has active coverage. With a simple setup, Starlink provides high-speed, low-latency Internet access within minutes and quickly packs up when it is time to move on to your next destination. Keep in mind that the standard Starlink is not intended for use on the move.

Starlink Roam is ideal for customers traveling to places where connectivity has been unreliable or completely unavailable. Now customers will have access to the Internet at any time they need.

Pay as you go

Starlink Roam provides the ability to pause and resume service at any time and is billed in monthly increments. This allows users to customize their services to suit their individual travel needs and not have to pay for a data plan all the time when the service is not needed.