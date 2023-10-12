Véhicule électrique

Starlink to Deploy in Maersk’s Fleet of 330+ Container Vessels

Rédigé par: Eva Fox

Maersk's container vessel
Image credit: AP Moller Maersk
SpaceX’s Starlink will be deployed by the Danish shipping company AP Moller Maersk. As part of the project, more than 330 container container vessels will be connected to satellite internet.

AP Moller Maersk, an integrated container logistics company, has announced a partnership with Starlink. A pioneering satellite internet constellation developed by SpaceX will now provide services on the Danish company’s container vessels. The deployment will take place on over 330 of Maersk’s own ships, which is huge. Starlink will provide high-speed internet access of over 200 Mbps.

The service from SpaceX represents a step forward in terms of internet speed and latency. This will bring significant benefits to both a crew welfare and business perspective. The team can stay connected with the world during a long journey. In addition, the company will have access to real-time data from ships, which will make it easier to do business, making it much more efficient.

Among the obvious benefits of high-speed internet are the provision of uninterrupted streaming and high-definition video calls for crew members. At the same time, high-speed, low-latency internet will also drive cost-saving measures by moving mission-critical business applications to the cloud and enhancing remote support and vessel inspections, Maersk said.

The agreement with Starlink was concluded after a successful pilot phase. As part of this, the service was rolled out to more than 30 Maersk vessels. Crew members had the opportunity to test Starlink technology, which resulted in very positive feedback.

Company management is happy to cooperate

Leonardo Sonzio, Head of Fleet Management and Technology at A.P. Moller Maersk, said:

We are excited to announce our journey with Starlink to provide state-of-the-art connectivity to our sea going colleagues. The highspeed connectivity will enable our seagoing colleagues to stay connected with their loved ones while at sea. It will also propel the expansion of seamless cloud solutions, enabling our vision to digitalize our vessel operations.

Jonathan Hofeller, SpaceX’s Vice President of Starlink Commercial Sales, said:

A.P. Moller – Maersk’s vessels are key to global trade, and Starlink’s high-speed broadband through the world’s most advance satellite internet constellation will help boost efficiency through seamless connectivity no matter where in the world they are.

Eva Fox
Eva Fox est journaliste spécialisée dans l'automobile depuis 2019. Les principaux sujets qu'elle couvre sont les énergies propres et les véhicules électriques. En tant que journaliste, Eva est spécialisée dans Tesla et les sujets liés au travail et au développement de l'entreprise, ainsi que d'autres entreprises d'Elon Musk.

