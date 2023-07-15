Tesla Giga Berlin Expansion Approval Process Starts Soon

Tesla Giga Berlin has planned expansion. An application for this has already been submitted. The approval process for the factory expansion with public participation will begin next week.

Giga Berlin begins expansion approval process

Tesla has planned to increase its production capacity at Giga Berlin. From July 19, 2023, public participation will begin in the approval process for the expansion of the Tesla factory in Grünheide, the Brandenburg Ministry of the Environment has announced. This is a mandatory measure of local law.

Tesla wants to double car and battery production

In March 2023, Tesla submitted its first application to expand its Giga Berlin. The company aims to increase production capacity from the current 500,000 units to one million electric vehicles per year in the future. In addition, along with the increase in the number of cars, Tesla will increase the production capacity of its battery factory. This also equates to a doubling, according to the filing, from the current 50 to 100 gigawatt-hours per year.

In order to double its car production, Tesla is also seeking approval to build another large workshop to house the additional production units. In addition, changes and optimization of already established production facilities are also planned.

Documents available for public viewing

Application documents can be consulted online and at select authorities from July 19 to August 18, 2023. During this period, project objections may be filed in writing or electronically. If there are any objections, another public hearing will take place. Judging by the fact that, in Germany, Tesla faced opposition from local organizations, a second hearing is inevitable. According to the announcement, this should take place at the Stadthalle Erkner from October 23 this year.