Véhicule électrique

Tesla Giga Berlin Expansion Approval Process Starts Soon

Rédigé par: Eva Fox

Date:

Partagez:

Image: Tesla
Sommaire

Tesla Giga Berlin has planned expansion. An application for this has already been submitted. The approval process for the factory expansion with public participation will begin next week.

Giga Berlin begins expansion approval process

Tesla has planned to increase its production capacity at Giga Berlin. From July 19, 2023, public participation will begin in the approval process for the expansion of the Tesla factory in Grünheide, the Brandenburg Ministry of the Environment has announced. This is a mandatory measure of local law.

Tesla wants to double car and battery production

In March 2023, Tesla submitted its first application to expand its Giga Berlin. The company aims to increase production capacity from the current 500,000 units to one million electric vehicles per year in the future. In addition, along with the increase in the number of cars, Tesla will increase the production capacity of its battery factory. This also equates to a doubling, according to the filing, from the current 50 to 100 gigawatt-hours per year.

In order to double its car production, Tesla is also seeking approval to build another large workshop to house the additional production units. In addition, changes and optimization of already established production facilities are also planned.

Documents available for public viewing

Application documents can be consulted online and at select authorities from July 19 to August 18, 2023. During this period, project objections may be filed in writing or electronically. If there are any objections, another public hearing will take place. Judging by the fact that, in Germany, Tesla faced opposition from local organizations, a second hearing is inevitable. According to the announcement, this should take place at the Stadthalle Erkner from October 23 this year.

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Ce site utilise Akismet pour réduire les indésirables. En savoir plus sur comment les données de vos commentaires sont utilisées.

Eva Fox
Eva Fox est journaliste spécialisée dans l'automobile depuis 2019. Les principaux sujets qu'elle couvre sont les énergies propres et les véhicules électriques. En tant que journaliste, Eva est spécialisée dans Tesla et les sujets liés au travail et au développement de l'entreprise, ainsi que d'autres entreprises d'Elon Musk.

━ Sur le même sujet

Elon Musk

Elon Musk Says xAI Aims for Safe AI, Predicts Full AGI by 2029

0
Elon Musk said that his AI company, xAI, aims to "understand the universe.” He strives to create "a maximally curious, maximally truthful AI" for...
SpaceX

SpaceX Starlink Will Enter the Malaysian Market, PM Confirms after Elon Musk Talk

0
SpaceX Starlink will enter the Malaysian market, an official has said. The announcement comes after the country's Prime Minister held a virtual meeting with...
Tesla

Tesla to Set Up a Malaysian Headquarters

0
Tesla will set up a headquarters in Malaysia and intends to make significant investments in the country, the prime minister said. The Selangor state...
Tesla

Tesla Model Y Has Highest Residual Value among EVs, Study Shows

0
Tesla Model Y has the highest residual value among EVs, a German study shows. In four years of ownership, the car retains 64% of...
Tesla

Tesla Giga Shanghai Celebrates Production of 1 Millionth Model Y

0
Tesla Giga Shanghai celebrates reaching a new milestone. The factory has produced its 1 millionth Model Y. The milestone was reached two and a...
Article précédent
Elon Musk Says xAI Aims for Safe AI, Predicts Full AGI by 2029
Logo Tesla Mag
Histoire
Voiture électrique
A propos
Guides
SERVICES

Copyright - Tous droits réservés - Tesla Magazine est une initiative privée et est une marque déposée indépendante de Tesla Inc.