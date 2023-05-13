Véhicule électrique

Tesla Giga Berlin Has Already Provided 11,000 Jobs

Rédigé par: Eva Fox

Date:

Partagez:

Image: Tesla
Sommaire

Tesla Giga Berlin continues to expand. The factory has already employed 11,000 people, a huge boon for Brandenburg. The goal of Phase 1 is to produce 500,000 cars a year, which will employ 12,000 people.

Tesla Giga Berlin has provided 11,000 jobs

Tesla Giga Berlin is growing very quickly and will soon build a staff to operate at full capacity in Phase 1 of the factory. At the end of February, it was revealed that Tesla had more than 10,000 employees at Giga Berlin. Now their number has almost reached the final goal of 12,000 employees.

Maciej Mazur, Vice President at AVERE – The European Association for Electromobility, Managing Director in the PSPA, recently visited Giga Berlin and shared an update in LinkedIn. He reported that Tesla has already hired 11,000 employees. Mazur also revealed that, on the Model Y parts production line alone, work 300 people per shift. The update was first spotted by the Twitter user Gigafactory Berlin-Brandenburg, which follows the development of the factory.

Tesla is the largest employer in Brandenburg

Gigafactory Berlin provides thousands of jobs making a huge positive impact. The company is already the largest employer in the region, which significantly improves the economic situation there. Subsequent workforce expansions continue to cement this status. Tesla has the greatest impact on the economic situation in Brandenburg, as local politicians acknowledge.

Giga Berlin has reached its first intermediate production level

Giga Berlin has already reached the first significant production level. The production capacity of the factory has already exceeded 5,000 Model Ys per week. This means that Giga Berlin’s annual capacity has reached more than 250,000 cars. Once the factory is fully staffed, the rate of production ramp-up will be even faster.

Eventually, Tesla plans to produce 500,000 cars a year in Phase 1 of the factory expansion, which will require about 12,000 employees. The factory began operations in March 2022.

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Ce site utilise Akismet pour réduire les indésirables. En savoir plus sur comment les données de vos commentaires sont utilisées.

Eva Fox
Eva Fox est journaliste spécialisée dans l'automobile depuis 2019. Les principaux sujets qu'elle couvre sont les énergies propres et les véhicules électriques. En tant que journaliste, Eva est spécialisée dans Tesla et les sujets liés au travail et au développement de l'entreprise, ainsi que d'autres entreprises d'Elon Musk.

━ Sur le même sujet

Véhicule électrique

Pourquoi il ne faut pas essayer la BYD Seal

0
Depuis que je l’ai conduite lors de mon dernier essai, je ne fais qu’en rêver. Je vous révèle ici pourquoi ! A noter : cet...
Innovations

Elon Musk Announces Linda Yaccarino Will Take Over as Twitter CEO

0
Elon Musk announced that Linda Yaccarino, a shark in the advertising business, will take over as Twitter's new CEO. She will focus on the...
Tesla

Tesla Increased its Workforce by 29% in 2022 to 128K Employees

0
Tesla has increased its workforce by 28,565 employees, or 28.8% in 2022. As of the end of 2022, the company had nearly 128,000 employees...
Innovations

Twitter Improves Direct Messages by Adding E2EE, a Reply Feature, & More

0
Twitter has released some much-requested updates to direct messages (DMs) on the platform. In addition, starting today, Twitter is to begin encrypting DMs to...
SpaceX

Brightline Becomes First Passenger Rail Service with SpaceX Starlink

0
Brightline, a provider of environmentally friendly intercity railroads in America, announced it has become the first railroad service in the world to offer Starlink...
Article précédent
Les avantages de l’énergie solaire pour votre maison à Lille
Article suivant
Comment installer une borne de recharge chez soi ?
Logo Tesla Mag
Histoire
Voiture électrique
A propos
Guides
SERVICES

Copyright - Tous droits réservés - Tesla Magazine est une initiative privée et est une marque déposée indépendante de Tesla Inc.