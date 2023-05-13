Tesla Giga Berlin Has Already Provided 11,000 Jobs

Tesla Giga Berlin continues to expand. The factory has already employed 11,000 people, a huge boon for Brandenburg. The goal of Phase 1 is to produce 500,000 cars a year, which will employ 12,000 people.

Tesla Giga Berlin has provided 11,000 jobs

Tesla Giga Berlin is growing very quickly and will soon build a staff to operate at full capacity in Phase 1 of the factory. At the end of February, it was revealed that Tesla had more than 10,000 employees at Giga Berlin. Now their number has almost reached the final goal of 12,000 employees.

Maciej Mazur, Vice President at AVERE – The European Association for Electromobility, Managing Director in the PSPA, recently visited Giga Berlin and shared an update in LinkedIn. He reported that Tesla has already hired 11,000 employees. Mazur also revealed that, on the Model Y parts production line alone, work 300 people per shift. The update was first spotted by the Twitter user Gigafactory Berlin-Brandenburg, which follows the development of the factory.

Tesla is the largest employer in Brandenburg

Gigafactory Berlin provides thousands of jobs making a huge positive impact. The company is already the largest employer in the region, which significantly improves the economic situation there. Subsequent workforce expansions continue to cement this status. Tesla has the greatest impact on the economic situation in Brandenburg, as local politicians acknowledge.

Giga Berlin has reached its first intermediate production level

Giga Berlin has already reached the first significant production level. The production capacity of the factory has already exceeded 5,000 Model Ys per week. This means that Giga Berlin’s annual capacity has reached more than 250,000 cars. Once the factory is fully staffed, the rate of production ramp-up will be even faster.

Eventually, Tesla plans to produce 500,000 cars a year in Phase 1 of the factory expansion, which will require about 12,000 employees. The factory began operations in March 2022.