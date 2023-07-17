Tesla Giga Berlin to Create 22,500 Jobs after Expansion

Tesla Giga Berlin will create 22,500 jobs after expansion. The company is already the largest private employer in the region and continues to have a positive impact on the economy.

Giga Berlin plans expansion

Tesla aims to produce 1 million vehicles a year at its European factory, Giga Berlin. To this end, the company has applied for an expansion. This week, the public will have access to the documents. In addition, those who wish can chat with Tesla employees and ask questions to better understand what the expansion will mean and what impact it will have on the region. The informational event will take place on Tuesday from 3:00 PM (local time) at the Müggelspreehalle in Hangelsberg (Oder-Spree). From Wednesday, July 19, citizens can participate in the approval process and raise concerns. The application documents will be available online and publicly at the authorities until August 18.

New buildings will be built

The expansion will take place in three stages. In the first stage, the existing production will be transformed and optimized. In addition, existing production capacities will be expanded. In the second phase, it is planned to build a new production hall with an area of almost 500,000 square meters. One is to be erected to the north of the existing car manufacturing building. With the first application for a partial permit, it is also planned to build a substance storage facility, a storage facility for liquid and hazardous waste, a battery cell testing laboratory and a battery waste disposal facility, according to the RBB. Tesla expects the additional storage capacity will allow it to better respond to supply chain fluctuations in the future.

Giga Berlin will create 22,500 jobs

In order to be able to increase production to one million vehicles per year in the future, the need for skilled workers is also increasing. Tesla plans to increase its workforce from the 11,000 it needs for Phase 1 to 22,500 for both phases. At the moment, the company is already the largest private employer in the region. More than doubling the workforce will have a huge positive impact on the development of Brandenburg and all of Germany.

No additional water required

It is worth noting that the Giga Berlin expansion does not require additional water, which is great news. Currently, 1.4 million cubic meters of water per year have been approved. According to the plans, consumption should not increase even with the expansion and targeted production of one million cars. It has to work through a closed water cycle. To do this, the company first wants to upgrade existing systems, which should be done by early 2024. According to the company, it is also planned to build another plant to utilize water from the production process.

Higher security requirements for Giga Berlin

The Giga Berlin expansion is subject to higher safety requirements. Some buildings must be built in the drinking water protection zone, so Tesla will have to meet more safety requirements than before. The operation was classified from a lower class to a higher class under the Hazardous Incident Ordinance, according to the company.