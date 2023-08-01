Véhicule électrique

Tesla Giga India Will Need Local Partners to Settle Chinese Suppliers in the Country

Rédigé par: Eva Fox

Date:

Partagez:

Image: Tesla
Sommaire

Tesla is in talks with India to build a new factory. The company intends to create its own supply chain, including Chinese suppliers. The government wants Tesla to find local partners to run the business of Chinese enterprises in India.

India asks Tesla to emulate Apple in doing business in the country

India has a strict policy on Chinese investment. While Tesla is exploring the possibility of building a factory in the country, officials have asked the company to emulate Apple in doing business. This means the Texas manufacturer must find local firms to partner with any Chinese suppliers to supply Tesla components. This was reported by Reuters, citing three government sources with direct knowledge of the situation.

Tensions between India and China complicate Tesla’s business

Tesla has been in talks with India for weeks about setting up a factory. The company intends to produce an affordable electric vehicle there for about $25,000 for local sales and export. To do this, Tesla will need its Chinese suppliers, who produce critical components for car assembly. It is worth noting there are no battery manufacturers in India, and even local companies use components from Chinese suppliers. However, strained relations between India and China make doing business difficult. It could also complicate Tesla’s plans to bring in Chinese suppliers.

Local companies can help locate Chinese suppliers for Tesla

In meetings with officials in New Delhi, Tesla executives informed the Indian government that it would like to see some of its Chinese suppliers set up a base locally. The information was confirmed by Indian officials with direct knowledge of the negotiations.

However, the government said that issuing permits for 100% Chinese companies in India could be very difficult. After the conflict in 2020, any investment by Chinese firms requires careful scrutiny of the firms themselves, which is an embarrassment.

Indian officials have offered Tesla a workaround that Apple is already using. In recent months, the US smartphone giant has been cleared to bring Chinese suppliers to India after finding local joint venture partners for them. This means local firms can organize a joint venture with Chinese companies and supply directly to the Tesla factory.

In recent months, New Delhi has approved joint ventures of some Chinese suppliers with Indian companies on a case-by-case basis, one government source said. However, India remains hesitant to allow Chinese companies, especially automakers, to expand in the country.

One of the Indian officials said that bringing together local and Chinese players could work for Tesla.

« Tesla has been demanding a separate ecosystem for their (Chinese) vendor base … those approvals can be granted on a case-to-case basis if there an Indian joint venture partner, » the official said.

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Ce site utilise Akismet pour réduire les indésirables. En savoir plus sur comment les données de vos commentaires sont utilisées.

Eva Fox
Eva Fox est journaliste spécialisée dans l'automobile depuis 2019. Les principaux sujets qu'elle couvre sont les énergies propres et les véhicules électriques. En tant que journaliste, Eva est spécialisée dans Tesla et les sujets liés au travail et au développement de l'entreprise, ainsi que d'autres entreprises d'Elon Musk.

━ Sur le même sujet

Tesla

Tesla Is World’s Top-Selling EV Brand in 1H 2023

0
Tesla is the world's top-selling EV brand in the first half of 2023. The company has sold nearly the same number vehicles as its...
Tesla

Tesla Solar Roof Secures Free Electricity Year-Round

0
Tesla Solar Roof secures free electricity throughout the year. A well-known YouTuber shared his experience of using the company's product. He expects to pay...
SpaceX

Powerful SpaceX Falcon Heavy Launches Huge Satellite in 250th Successful Mission

0
The SpaceX Falcon Heavy launched Hughes Network Systems' huge Jupiter 3 satellite into orbit. This was made possible by a powerful rocket during the...
Innovations

X Launches Its Ad Revenue Sharing Program for Creators Globally, Monthly Users Hits New High

0
X launches its ad revenue sharing program with global creators. Now content creators who publish on the platform can earn income from their activity....
SpaceX

SpaceX May Receive Up to 40% of Revenue from Starlink in 2023

0
SpaceX can get up to 40% of revenue from Starlink alone in 2023. The company told investors it expects to roughly double its 2023...
Article précédent
Tesla Is World’s Top-Selling EV Brand in 1H 2023
Logo Tesla Mag
Histoire
Voiture électrique
A propos
Guides
SERVICES

Copyright - Tous droits réservés - Tesla Magazine est une initiative privée et est une marque déposée indépendante de Tesla Inc.