Tesla Hints at July Start of Sales in Malaysia

Tesla maybe hinted that the start of sales in Malaysia could happen as early as July. Local sources report that the ceremony could take place on July 20. The news comes after the company stepped up its efforts to enter the Malaysian market a few months ago.

Tesla hints at car sales in Malaysia

Tesla continues to develop in Malaysia, preparing to enter the market. On Monday, the company’s Instagram page, which is entirely dedicated to Malaysia, was discovered. At the moment, it remains unknown if the page is official. However, the company’s customers in the country reported they received confirmation from Tesla’s local representatives that this page is official.

So far, only one post has been published on this Instagram account. It contained a teaser of a Tesla car that looked more like a Model Y. According to local media, the company intends to launch sales of the car in Malaysia as early as this week. It is reported the solemn event will be held on July 20 in Kuala Lumpur.

Tesla has been preparing for the opening since April

Initially, the company began looking for employees in April of this year. By June, recruitment had expanded significantly. At the moment, Tesla has 17 active job postings on its website. After analyzing them, it becomes clear Tesla is seeking to establish business operations in Malaysia. In particular, the manufacturer wants to open a store, delivery, and service center. The main number of vacancies is in the field of sales and service of cars.

In June, Tesla held a walk-in recruitment day to learn more about opportunities at Tesla Malaysia. Local publications reported that many candidates came. They started lining up six hours before the event was scheduled to take place.

Local officials hinted at Tesla’s investment

In early March, Malaysian Minister of International Trade and Industry Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz said Tesla would invest in the country. He said that initially, Tesla plans to establish a head office in Malaysia, experienced centers for the sale of cars, and service centers for their maintenance. In addition, a Supercharger network will be created.

Eva Fox
Eva Fox est journaliste spécialisée dans l'automobile depuis 2019. Les principaux sujets qu'elle couvre sont les énergies propres et les véhicules électriques. En tant que journaliste, Eva est spécialisée dans Tesla et les sujets liés au travail et au développement de l'entreprise, ainsi que d'autres entreprises d'Elon Musk.

