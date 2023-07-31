Tesla Is World’s Top-Selling EV Brand in 1H 2023

Tesla is the world’s top-selling EV brand in the first half of 2023. The company has sold nearly the same number vehicles as its two closest competitors, BYD and Volkswagen, combined.

Automakers continue to increase sales of electric vehicles, which is great news. In the first quarter of the year, Tesla became the brand that sold the largest number of electric vehicles in Q2, according to InsideEVs. Last quarter, the company delivered 466,140 vehicles worldwide. This shows an increase of 83 percent compared to the same period last year.

BYD is in second place. The brand sold 352,163 units in the second quarter. This corresponds to an increase of 95 percent compared to last year. The Chinese brand continues to increase sales by bringing even more electric vehicles to the roads.

In third place is the Volkswagen Group. The manufacturer sold 180,239 vehicles between April and June 2023. This reflects an increase of 53% over the same period last year. The results of the German manufacturer are good and show growth. However, they also stress that Volkswagen is unable to expand as quickly as Tesla and BYD. This results in increasing the distance between it and its competitors.

Texas-based manufacturer becomes world’s top-selling EV brand in 1H 2023

Combining the sales results for the first half of the year, Tesla is the clear leader by a huge margin. During the first six months of the year, Tesla sold 889,015 electric vehicles. This reflects an increase of 57 percent from a year earlier. Tesla’s growth rate is pleasantly surprising. The young manufacturer aims to sell about 1.8 million vehicles in 2023. However, it seems that the company is on track to exceed this goal.

BYD sales reached 616,810 units. This shows a growth of 91 percent year on year, which is a pretty good result. However, still far from its main competitor, Tesla. Volkswagen Group sold half as many electric vehicles as BYD. Brand sales reached 321,091 electric vehicles. This is an increase of 48% year on year.