Tesla Model Y Is Belgium’s Best-Selling Car in 2023

Tesla Model Y is the best-selling car in Belgium for the first nine months of 2023. The electric SUV could become the best-selling car in the country for the entire year.

Belgium’s car market trend

Petrol-powered cars remain the most popular among Belgian motorists in the first nine months of 2023. However, they continue to lose market share and now account for 43.7 percent of all new car registrations. This is 5.2 percentage points less than in the same period last year. Diesel vehicles account for only 9.3 percent. This is a decrease of 7.1 percentage points. Fully electric vehicles now make up 18.3 percent of all new registrations, while plug-in hybrids account for more than 20 percent.

Model Y is the best-selling car in Belgium

Tesla’s electric compact SUV continues to capture market share. From January to September, Model Y was the best-selling vehicle with 8,980 units sold. It is noteworthy that it was particularly successful in Flanders. In Wallonia, Dacia Sandero was more popular, and in the Brussels region Volvo XC40. However, combined sales across all regions showed Model Y to be the favorite. In second place in sales in Belgium is Volvo XC40 with 8,336 registrations. In third place is BMW X1 with 7,868 sales. Dacia Sandero is in fourth place with 7,813 units. Toyota Yaris closes out the top five with 7,118 units sold.

The top five best-selling brands for the nine months of this year include Volkswagen, BMW, Mercedes, Audi, and Peugeot.

Commercial customers choose Model Y

In the first nine months of this year, almost half of all new car registrations in Belgium were electric vehicles, according to Febiac. The trend is mainly related to the commercial vehicle market. The choice of commercial customers falls on Model Y. “A clear illustration of the inevitable breakthrough of electric powertrains in the Belgian new car market,” said Febiak about Model Y’s success.

Febiac reported that more than nine out of ten electric and plug-in hybrids are commercial vehicles. This situation occurs due to the peculiarities of taxation policy. Among private consumers, the main choice is still petrol cars.