Véhicule électrique

Tesla Model Y Is Europe’s Best-Selling car in 1H ’23

Rédigé par: Eva Fox

Date:

Partagez:

Image: Tesla
Sommaire

Tesla Model Y became the best-selling car in Europe in the first half of 2023. The electric SUV once again overtook its gasoline competitors, leaving them far behind.

Tesla Model Y outperforms the competition

The sales figures for all cars in Europe for the first six months of 2023 have finally arrived. According to the DataForce, Tesla Model Y was the best-selling vehicle in the region during this period. In doing so, it overtook popular production cars with internal combustion engines, such as the Dacia Sandero and Volkswagen T-Roc, which had previously enjoyed great popularity. This marked the first time in history that a battery electric vehicle was the best-selling vehicle in the region in six months.

Model Y sales tripled YoY

In the first half of 2023, Model Y sales tripled to 125,144 from 40,147 in the same period last year. The data represents approximately 94% of sales in the European Union plus the ETFA countries (Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland) and the UK. It is worth noting that last year, cars were delivered to Europe only from Giga Shanghai. There, in the first half of the year, production was disrupted due to measures to prevent the spread of Covid.

Tesla Model Y result evolution in 2023

In January, Model Y sales rose to 6,889 units. This placed it as the 17th best-selling car in Europe. In February, its sales rose 167% year on year to 18,153 units. Outpacing the Sandero, it became the best-selling car in all of Europe for the first time. In March, Model Y sales rose another 140% to 46,282 units, surpassing its nearest competitor, Opel/Vauxhall Corsa, by more than 20,000 units.

In April, the SUV fell back to 17th place with 11,072 units sold. In May, Model Y sales rose again to 17,812 units, but Sandero took the top spot with 20,808 sales. In June, Model Y increased sales by 104%, selling 29,765 vehicles. Thus, Model Y was the best-selling vehicle of all drive types in Europe.

Giga Berlin makes an important contribution

The success of Model Y in Europe is directly dependent on the success of Tesla’s first European factory, Giga Berlin. At the end of March, Tesla announced it had reached a production capacity of 5,000 Model Ys per week. This corresponds to approximately 250,000 vehicles per year. Giga Berlin delivers cars to the European market.

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Ce site utilise Akismet pour réduire les indésirables. En savoir plus sur comment les données de vos commentaires sont utilisées.

Eva Fox
Eva Fox est journaliste spécialisée dans l'automobile depuis 2019. Les principaux sujets qu'elle couvre sont les énergies propres et les véhicules électriques. En tant que journaliste, Eva est spécialisée dans Tesla et les sujets liés au travail et au développement de l'entreprise, ainsi que d'autres entreprises d'Elon Musk.

━ Sur le même sujet

Véhicule électrique

Record de montée en côte pour la Rimac Nevera au Goodwood Festival of Speed 2023 !

0
La Rimac Nevera bat le record de montée en côte des voitures de production au Goodwood Festival of Speed 2023 La Rimac Nevera bat le...
Véhicule électrique

Nouvelle concession pour Bac en Arabie saoudite !

0
Une expansion stratégique pour BAC Briggs Automotive Company (BAC), le fabricant britannique de voitures de sport, poursuit résolument son ambitieux plan d'expansion mondiale. Après avoir...
Energies

Le Salon Terres et Maires : Un rendez-vous majeur près de Rennes pour les acteurs des collectivités locales

0
L'événement organisé par l'Association des Maires d'Ille-et-Vilaine L'Association des maires d’Ille-et-Vilaine (AMF 35) a ouvert la toute première édition du Salon Terres et Maires, ce...
Véhicule électrique

Hyundai dévoile en première mondiale SA TOUTE IONIQ 5 100% électrique !

0
Le 13 juillet 2023 - Hyundai dévoile aujourd'hui en première mondiale IONIQ 5 N - premier modèle hautes performances 100 % électrique du label...
Tesla

Tesla will take part in Munich Auto Show

0
Tesla will take part in the Munich Auto Show, IAA Mobility, in Germany in September. The company is making its move at a time...
Article précédent
Record de montée en côte pour la Rimac Nevera au Goodwood Festival of Speed 2023 !
Logo Tesla Mag
Histoire
Voiture électrique
A propos
Guides
SERVICES

Copyright - Tous droits réservés - Tesla Magazine est une initiative privée et est une marque déposée indépendante de Tesla Inc.