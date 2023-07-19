Tesla Model Y Is Europe’s Best-Selling car in 1H ’23

Tesla Model Y became the best-selling car in Europe in the first half of 2023. The electric SUV once again overtook its gasoline competitors, leaving them far behind.

Tesla Model Y outperforms the competition

The sales figures for all cars in Europe for the first six months of 2023 have finally arrived. According to the DataForce, Tesla Model Y was the best-selling vehicle in the region during this period. In doing so, it overtook popular production cars with internal combustion engines, such as the Dacia Sandero and Volkswagen T-Roc, which had previously enjoyed great popularity. This marked the first time in history that a battery electric vehicle was the best-selling vehicle in the region in six months.

Model Y sales tripled YoY

In the first half of 2023, Model Y sales tripled to 125,144 from 40,147 in the same period last year. The data represents approximately 94% of sales in the European Union plus the ETFA countries (Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland) and the UK. It is worth noting that last year, cars were delivered to Europe only from Giga Shanghai. There, in the first half of the year, production was disrupted due to measures to prevent the spread of Covid.

Tesla Model Y result evolution in 2023

In January, Model Y sales rose to 6,889 units. This placed it as the 17th best-selling car in Europe. In February, its sales rose 167% year on year to 18,153 units. Outpacing the Sandero, it became the best-selling car in all of Europe for the first time. In March, Model Y sales rose another 140% to 46,282 units, surpassing its nearest competitor, Opel/Vauxhall Corsa, by more than 20,000 units.

In April, the SUV fell back to 17th place with 11,072 units sold. In May, Model Y sales rose again to 17,812 units, but Sandero took the top spot with 20,808 sales. In June, Model Y increased sales by 104%, selling 29,765 vehicles. Thus, Model Y was the best-selling vehicle of all drive types in Europe.

Giga Berlin makes an important contribution

The success of Model Y in Europe is directly dependent on the success of Tesla’s first European factory, Giga Berlin. At the end of March, Tesla announced it had reached a production capacity of 5,000 Model Ys per week. This corresponds to approximately 250,000 vehicles per year. Giga Berlin delivers cars to the European market.