Tesla Model Y Leads Denmark in 1H ‘23

Tesla Model Y shows impressive performance in yet another European market. The electric SUV was the best-selling vehicle of any type of powertrain in Denmark in the first six months of 2023.

The EV market continues to grow in Denmark

Growth in car sales in Denmark has consolidated. In June, deliveries of new passenger cars increased by 24 percent, and for the first half of the year, the recovery is 18 percent. Thus, in the first half of 2023, about 84,000 new cars entered Danish roads. According to De Danske Bilimportører, the increase in sales has increased the total car fleet in Denmark by more than 19,000 passenger cars.

According to the data, one in three new cars hitting the road in the first half of the year is fully electric. About 26,000 units have been delivered so far this year. This is more than twice as much as in the same period last year. This means that electric vehicles accounted for 31 percent of sales in the first half of the year.

Tesla Model Y is the best-selling car in 2023

Interest in electric vehicles continues to grow among Danes. At the same time, most often, they prefer Tesla Model Y. Last month, a whopping 2,164 units were registered for Denmark. This gave the electric SUV the win both in June and strengthened its position this year.

In the first six months of 2023, Tesla has sold an impressive 8,655 Model Ys, making it an untouchable leader. The SUV’s sales are equal to the combined sales of its nearest four competitors, which is very telling. Its closest competitor is Peugeot 208 with 2,661 sales. This shows a huge gap and highlights the Danes’ love for Model Y. In third place is Ford Kuga with 2,344 units. VW ID.4/ID.5 with 2,025 sales is in fourth place. Closing out the top 5 is another Tesla car, Model 3, with 1,665 units.