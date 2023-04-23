Véhicule électrique

Tesla Model Y Was Europe’s Best-Selling Car in Q1

Rédigé par: Eva Fox

Date:

Image: Tesla

Tesla Model Y was the best-selling car in Europe in Q1 2023. The electric SUV has gained a significant lead over competitors that have ruled the market for years.

Earlier this week, Tesla reported that Model Y was the best-selling car in Europe in Q1 2023. The electric car outsold all other cars regardless of powertrain. Model Y was the best-selling car in all key European markets, giving it a solid overall win.

Tesla Model Y is registering impressive YoY growth

According to JATO Dynamics data (via Berlinergy/Twitter), Tesla sold 71,683 Model Ys. This reflects a whopping 173% growth over the same period last year. None of the competitors even came close to such growth compared to last year. Most of the top-selling cars have experienced moderate sales growth, with some registering declines.

The previous leaders of the European market are experiencing difficulties

In second place, with 60,202 units, was Dacia Sandero. The model added 27%, compared to the same period last year. In third place was Volkswagen T-Rock with 54,960 units, registering a 50% increase in sales YoY. Peugeot 208 took fourth place with 53,336 units, up just 3%. Closing out the top 5 was Opel Corsa with 53,307 sales and an increase of 38%.

Some cars continue to register a decline in sales. For example, Volkswagen Golf in 10th place recorded a decline of 8%, Ford Puma was in 20th with a decline of 11%, and Toyota Corolla sunk to 25th after a decline of 17%.

Giga Berlin guarantees the success of Tesla Model Y

Tesla is gradually and steadily increasing Model Y sales in Europe. Special credit for this goes to Giga Berlin. The factory is now producing over 5,000 Model Ys per week, providing over 20,000 new vehicles to hit European roads. Most of the Giga Berlin-produced Model Y is intended for the European market, however some are delivered to Taiwan.

Eva Fox
Eva Fox est journaliste spécialisée dans l'automobile depuis 2019. Les principaux sujets qu'elle couvre sont les énergies propres et les véhicules électriques. En tant que journaliste, Eva est spécialisée dans Tesla et les sujets liés au travail et au développement de l'entreprise, ainsi que d'autres entreprises d'Elon Musk.

━ Sur le même sujet

Véhicule électrique

Tesla Model 3 vs Tesla Model Y: Le match de l’autonomie

1
Imaginons un scénario quotidien où deux familles vivent dans la même ville et travaillent à 30 kilomètres de leur domicile. La première famille possède...
Véhicule électrique

Checklist pour choisir votre voiture électrique en fonction de l’autonomie

0
Comparatif de l'autonomie des voitures électriques Pour bien choisir l'autonomie de votre véhicule électrique, il est important de prendre en compte plusieurs facteurs et points...
Véhicule électrique

Tesla Model 3: Téléchargez votre checklist de livraison en PDF

7
La Checklist de livraison Tesla Model 3 by Tesla Mag est un must-have. De nombreux propriétaires sur notre forum ont participé à la construction...
Véhicule électrique

Tesla Model 3: Dès 36 990€ en France

5
Vous hésitez encore à vous acheter la Tesla Model 3 ? Et les prix à la pompe vous poussent progressivement à faire le point...
Tesla

Tesla Giga Mexico to Install Innovative Production Lines

0
Tesla Giga Mexico will install innovative production lines to produce a car on a new platform. The large building area and the installation of...
