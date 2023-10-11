Tesla Model Y Was Germany’s Best-Selling EV in September

Tesla Model Y was the best-selling electric car in Germany in September 2023. Additionally, the compact SUV became the 7th best-selling car in the country last month.

Car sales in Germany in September

In September 2023, 224,502 passenger cars were registered in Germany, roughly the same level as the same month last year, according to KBA data. Many German and imported brands showed an increase in registrations compared to the same period last year. Smart achieved the largest increase in registrations among German brands with an increase of 137.4 percent. Among import brands, Jeep showed a growth of 96.7%. However, brands with larger import volumes saw a decline in registrations. For Tesla, the decline was 69.3 percent. However, this is largely due to the fact that sales of Model 3 ceased in September due to a model update. At the moment, deliveries of the new product have also not begun, so it is expected that in October, Tesla sales will also be lower than usual.

Decline in EV sales

There were 31,714 new electric vehicle (BEV) registrations in September, down 28.6 percent from the same month last year. The share of BEVs were 14.1 percent. 73,178 vehicles were equipped with hybrid drive, up 6.9 percent from the same month. Of these, 15,383 were plug-in hybrids, reflecting a decline of 45.7 percent. The general decline in sales of electric vehicles is associated with the termination of subsidies for their purchase, which lasted until the end of August.

Tesla Model Y was the best-selling EV

Despite the general decline in EV registrations, Tesla Model Y sales were relatively high. With 3,921 units, the car was the best-selling electric vehicle in the country. It was followed by the Opel Corsa-E with 2,175 sales. In third place was Fiat 500E with 1,765 units. Opel Mokka-E with 1,286 units and Volkswagen ID.4 / ID.5 with 1,265 units are in fourth and fifth place, respectively.

Model Y became the 7th best-selling car in the country.

In September, the Volkswagen Golf, with 8,738 registrations, became the best-selling car in Germany. It was followed by Volkswagen T-Rock with 5,969 units, Volkswagen Tiguan with 5,958 units, Opel Corsa with 5,508 units, and Volkswagen Passat with 4,671 units in 2nd, 3rd, 4th, and 5th place respectively. Fiat 500 took sixth place with 4,621 units. Tesla Model Y followed in 7th place with 3,921 units.