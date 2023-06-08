Tesla Reportedly in Talks for Factory in Spain

Tesla may be in talks to build a factory in Spain, according to a report. The local government has confirmed that it is in talks to build a factory, although the manufacturer was not named. At the moment, the information is just a rumor.

A report by the Spanish publication CincoDías indicates that Tesla may build an electric car factory in the Valencia region of Spain. To do this, the company is negotiating with the Generalitat Valenciana, sources familiar with the matter said. It is reported that Generalitat signed a confidentiality agreement with Tesla, so declined to comment. It should be kept in mind that all information at this time is unconfirmed rumors, so should be considered with speculation.

An unnamed company wants to invest more than €4.5 billion in a factory

This Wednesday, another local newspaper, Levante-EMV, announced that the multinational corporation will invest more than €4.5 billion in Valencia. The publication did not name the company in question. Sources who said they are familiar with the discussions said the amount of investment would exceed VW’s investment in Sagunto. A German company is building its battery factory there. The manufacturer’s investments amount to €3 billion. The factory will have a capacity of 40 GWh, expandable to 60 GWh.

The Valencian government was in talks with Tesla

Tesla belonged to one of several multinational corporations with which the Valencian government was in dialogue. The discussion was held to attract the companies in the region. On May 19, Ximo Puig, president of the Generalitat, told the Mediterranean Tribune Europe forum that his chief was in open talks « at the highest level » with ten major companies.