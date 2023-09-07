Véhicule électrique

Tesla Shines at IAA Auto Show with Model 3, Optimus & Powerwall

Rédigé par: Eva Fox

Date:

Partagez:

Tesla
Image: Tesla
Sommaire

Tesla shines at the IAA Auto Show in Munich, Germany. The company introduced Model 3, Optimus, Powerwall, and the V4 Supercharger, promoting a sustainable future.

IAA Mobility Auto Show has been started

The IAA Mobility Auto Show in Munich, Germany started on Tuesday. The show is in a state of flux and new offers are expanding the mobility mix in the city and the countryside. New mobility carriers, technologies, and start-ups are appearing on the scene. In addition, well-known brands, including Tesla, are represented here. You can experience these trends at IAA Mobility from September 5 to 10, 2023. Tesla Mag remains at the forefront and has also joined the Auto Show for a first-hand experience.

“This amazing place blends history and automotive passion in one location,” highlighted Armand Taïeb, founder and CEO of Tesla Mag, who attended the event.

Armand was also impressed by the contributions of XPENG and Lucid Motors, noting that “their bold approach promises to disrupt the future of mobility.” In addition, he believes that “the German titans embody the pinnacle of German ingenuity but also raise questions about their real commitment to innovation.”

Tesla shines at IAA Mobility Auto Show

Texas-based manufacturer had a relatively small booth where it posted the achievements of its work. As observation has shown, size is completely unimportant when it comes to filling quality.

“With a much smaller booth, Tesla managed to grab all the attention. This shows that quality and innovation often speak louder than size,” said Armand. In addition to him, many electric vehicle enthusiasts who attended the Auto Show noted that the Tesla booth was indeed very popular with the public. The Ford booth next door is about four times the size but failed to draw the attention that the Texas manufacturer did.

Tesla demonstrates its achievements

The company brought the updated Model 3 to the IAA. The cars became a real magnet for visitors who want to see the novelty up close. They studied them, opened and closed the doors, hoods and trunks, sat inside and asked a lot of questions to get as much information as possible. Tesla employees at the booth provided comprehensive information, answering questions. Visitors had the opportunity to sign up for a test drive.

Additionally, the company presented Model Y, which also aroused the great interest of visitors. Further, the booth featured the Optimus robot hidden behind glass, Powerwall, and the company’s new version of Supercharger—which is currently being installed across Europe—V4.

Image: Tesla Mag
Image: Tesla Mag
Image: Tesla Mag
Image: Tesla Mag
Image: Tesla Mag

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Ce site utilise Akismet pour réduire les indésirables. En savoir plus sur comment les données de vos commentaires sont utilisées.

Eva Fox
Eva Fox est journaliste spécialisée dans l'automobile depuis 2019. Les principaux sujets qu'elle couvre sont les énergies propres et les véhicules électriques. En tant que journaliste, Eva est spécialisée dans Tesla et les sujets liés au travail et au développement de l'entreprise, ainsi que d'autres entreprises d'Elon Musk.

━ Sur le même sujet

Tesla

Tesla Hits Record Levels of Deliveries in Europe; Germany Leads

0
Tesla has reached a record level of deliveries in Europe. As of August, the company has delivered more vehicles than in all of 2022....
Tesla

Updated Tesla Model 3 Vehicles Arrive in Europe

0
Tesla officially unveiled the upgraded Model 3 last week, making it available for order only in the Asia-Pacific region. However, the first truckload of...
Tesla

Tesla Giga Shanghai Delivers 84,159 Vehicles in August

0
Tesla Giga Shanghai delivered 84,159 vehicles in August. This reflects an increase of 31% compared to July. Cumulative sales from January to August increased...
Tesla

Tesla Files Giga Mexico Environmental Impact Statement

0
Tesla has submitted an environmental impact statement for Giga Mexico, which is an important step for further development. Nuevo León Governor Samuel Garcia confirms...
Starlink

SpaceX Signs Agreement with KDDI for Satellite-to-Phone Service in Japan via Starlink

0
KDDI Corporation has signed an agreement with SpaceX for a satellite-to-phone service in Japan via Starlink. Through the collaboration, the satellite will expand KDDI's...
Article précédent
Les citadines électriques chinoises : Menace ou opportunité pour l’industrie automobile allemande ?
Article suivant
Des solutions innovantes pour profiter de l’énergie solaire en voyage
Logo Tesla Mag
Histoire
Voiture électrique
A propos
Guides
SERVICES

Copyright - Tous droits réservés - Tesla Magazine est une initiative privée et est une marque déposée indépendante de Tesla Inc.