Véhicule électrique

Tesla Tightly Controls its Supply Chain, Reveals 2022 Conflict Minerals Report

Rédigé par: Eva Fox

Date:

Partagez:

Image: Tesla
Sommaire

Tesla has tight control over its supply chain, reveals its Conflict Minerals Report for 2022. The company is committed to sourcing only responsibly produced products and is devoting a lot of effort towards this goal.

Tesla is committed to sourcing only responsibly produced materials

This means having safe and humane working conditions in its supply chain and ensuring workers are treated with respect and dignity. In addition to the Tesla Supplier Code of Conduct, Global Human Rights and Responsible Sourcing policies outline its expectations for all suppliers and partners with whom the company work, as well as Tesla’s commitment to respect human rights and responsible sourcing. The company strictly follows all U.S. as well as foreign legal requirements, and requires its supply base to do the same.

Tesla’s contractual agreements with suppliers reinforce these requirements and establish expectations of adherence to Tesla’s Code and Policies. The company’s suppliers are obligated to provide it evidence that their operations address these social, environmental and sustainability issues, and that their sourcing is done in a responsible manner.

Tesla’s responsible supply chain

All of Tesla’s supply chain partners are subject to Tesla’s Code. The company, along with its partners and independent third parties, conducts audits to observe these principles in action. If there is a reasonable basis to believe a supplier is in violation of the Code, Tesla will transition away from that relationship unless the violation is remediated in a satisfactory manner.

In addition to the Code, Tesla’s Global Human Rights Policy formalizes its commitment to uphold, respect, and embed human rights and the values they represent throughout the company’s business as it accelerates the world’s transition to sustainable energy.

Tesla’s Responsible Sourcing Policy helps ensure that all companies or individuals involved in the supply chain producing goods and services for the company, whether directly and indirectly, conduct their worldwide operations in a responsible manner, consistent with Tesla’s mission. Tesla’s suppliers are required to use reasonable efforts to ensure that the products they supply to Tesla do not contribute to armed conflict, human rights abuses or environmental degradation, regardless of sourcing location. For all materials used in Tesla products, Tesla requires its suppliers to establish policies, due diligence frameworks, and management systems consistent with the OECD Due Diligence Guidance for Responsible Business Conduct and with the OECD Due Diligence Guidance for Responsible Supply Chains of Minerals from Conflict-Affected and High-Risk Areas.

The 2022 report details Tesla’s due diligence efforts to understand the origin of the conflict minerals used in its products and the company’s efforts to eliminate from its value chain any benefits its sourcing of these materials may give to armed groups in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and its adjoining countries (“DRC region”) or other conflict-affected and high-risk areas (“CAHRAs”). The SEC currently defines “conflict minerals,” also known as “3TG,” as:
▪ columbite-tantalite (tantalum);
▪ cassiterite (tin);
▪ gold; and
▪ wolframite (tungsten).

Continuous Improvement

Tesla is working to continuously improve its responsible sourcing efforts. The company’s goal is that wherever Tesla’s supply chain has an impact, local conditions for stakeholders continuously improve as a result of its purchasing decisions and relationships. The company strives to source all of its 3TG through conformant SoRs and support upstream positive impact. Tesla works to stay up to date on current and emerging risks and regularly updates its policies, standards, and management systems to meet challenges and address existing and emerging issues more effectively. In order to further strengthen its efforts, the company:
▪ Continues to participate in cross-industry groups such as the RMI;
▪ Continues to work with in-scope suppliers to improve response rates to its requests, improve the quality (including accuracy) of their responses, and encourage their sourcing from conformant SoRs that meet Tesla expectations;
▪ Continues to contractually require participation from its suppliers in its due diligence process;
▪ Encourages suppliers to conduct responsible sourcing from the DRC region by using conformant SoRs, and discourage the creation of a de facto embargo on sourcing from the DRC region;
▪ Through participation in RMI’s workgroups, encourages SoRs to participate in RMAP protocol and thus enable responsible sourcing from the DRC region or other CAHRAs;
▪ Enhances efforts to understand on-the-ground opportunities for impact, including through engagements with upstream parties, non-governmental organizations and other stakeholders;
▪ Enhances efforts to implement on-the-ground opportunities for impact, in consultation with local stakeholders; and
▪ Explores opportunities to further Tesla’s mission to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy as it relates to the responsible sourcing of minerals.

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Ce site utilise Akismet pour réduire les indésirables. En savoir plus sur comment les données de vos commentaires sont utilisées.

Eva Fox
Eva Fox est journaliste spécialisée dans l'automobile depuis 2019. Les principaux sujets qu'elle couvre sont les énergies propres et les véhicules électriques. En tant que journaliste, Eva est spécialisée dans Tesla et les sujets liés au travail et au développement de l'entreprise, ainsi que d'autres entreprises d'Elon Musk.

━ Sur le même sujet

Véhicule électrique

Financement Tesla: Nos astuces 2023

0
Tesla propose un crédit auto à ses clients ainsi qu’une option de location avec option d’achat (LOA) pour le financement de ses voitures électriques. L’emprunteur...
SpaceX

SpaceX Signs Contract with Pentagon to Provide Starlink Services in Ukraine

0
SpaceX has signed a contract with the US Department of Defense to provide Starlink services in Ukraine. The Pentagon has said it wants to...
Tesla

Tesla Cleared by NHTSA in Passenger Play Investigation

0
Tesla was cleared by NHTSA for its "Passenger Play." The US regulator closed an investigation against the company for allowing passengers to play on...
Véhicule électrique

Comment recharger votre véhicule électrique au meilleur prix?

0
Vous êtes de plus en plus nombreux à choisir le véhicule électrique. Entre 2018 et 2020, la part de marché du véhicule électrique a...
Tesla

Tesla Model Y Was World’s Best-Selling Car in Q1

1
Elon Musk has said that the Tesla Model Y will be the best-selling car in 2023, and there is every reason to believe he...
Article précédent
« J’ai payé 47,4€ pour recharger ma Tesla Model Y sur une station IZIVIA EXPRESS du Centre Commercial Chamnord », un utilisateur témoigne
Logo Tesla Mag
Histoire
Voiture électrique
A propos
Guides
SERVICES

Copyright - Tous droits réservés - Tesla Magazine est une initiative privée et est une marque déposée indépendante de Tesla Inc.