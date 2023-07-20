Tesla TSLA beat analysts’ expectations in Q2 with strongest quarter ever

Tesla TSLA reported its financial results for Q2 2023. They were above analysts’ expectations in many respects. Non-GAAP EPS was $0.91, beating by $0.09. Revenue was $24.93B, a $200M beat.

Tesla TSLA released its Q2 2023 financial results on Wednesday. While Wall Street analysts were expecting a more modest performance, the Texas manufacturer again managed to surprise. The company drew attention to the fact that Q2 2023 was a record quarter on many levels. Tesla achieved the best-ever production and deliveries, and revenue approached $25B in a single quarter. It is worth paying special attention to the fact that these results were achieved even in a difficult macroeconomic environment.

Tesla reported that its operating margin remained healthy at approximately 10%. This is even against the background of price reductions in Q1 and early Q2. This reflects Tesla’s ongoing cost reduction efforts, the continued production ramp-up success in Giga Berlin and Giga Texas, and the strong performance of Energy and Services & Other businesses.

Tesla said it is focusing on cost reduction and new product development that will enable future growth, investments in R&D, better vehicle financing options, continuous product improvement, and generation of free cash flow.

Highlights on Tesla TSLA

Profitability

9.6% operating margin

$2.4B GAAP operating income

$2.7B GAAP net income

$3.1B non-GAAP net income

Cash

Operating cash flow of $3.1B

Free cash flow of $1.0B

$0.7B increase in cash and investments QoQ to $23.1B

Operations

Cybertruck factory tooling on track; producing release candidate builds

Model Y became the best-selling vehicle globally in Q1

Financial summary

Revenue

Total revenue grew 47% YoY in Q2 to $24.9B. YoY, revenue was impacted by the following items:

growth in vehicle deliveries

growth in other parts of the business

reduced ASP YoY (excluding FX impact)

negative FX impact of $0.6B

Profitability

Tesla’s operating income decreased slightly YoY to $2.4B in Q2, resulting in a 9.6% operating margin. YoY, operating

income was primarily impacted by the following items:

reduced ASP due to mix and pricing

cost of production ramp of 4680 cells and other related charges

increase in Operating expenses driven by Cybertruck, AI and other large projects

negative FX impact

growth in vehicle deliveries (despite margin headwind from underutilization of new factories)

lower cost per vehicle, which includes lower raw material costs and IRA credit

gross profit growth in Energy business as well as Services & Other

Other income (below operating income line) was positively impacted by FX movements on certain intercompany balances.

Cash

Quarter-end cash, cash equivalents and investments increased sequentially by $0.7B to $23.1B in Q2, driven mainly by free

cash flow of $1.0B, partially offset by other financing activities, including debt repayments.

