Véhicule électrique

Tesla Uses Less Water per Vehicle than Industry Average

Rédigé par: Eva Fox

Date:

Partagez:

Image: Tesla
Sommaire

Tesla’s new gigafactories in Germany and Texas use less water to produce each car than the industry average, according to a report. In addition, these factories also produce batteries, which other manufacturers do not.

Water is becoming increasingly scarce as the climate changes

Tesla recently published Impact Report 2022, which included a lot of interesting and important information about its work. Among other things, the report gave detailed information on the company’s water consumption—a priority issue, as water is becoming increasingly scarce with climate change. Tesla is reducing its water usage throughout its operations as much as possible, prioritizing direct use in manufacturing. In the report, the company outlines initiatives it is taking at Gigafactory Berlin-Brandenburg and Gigafactory Texas to reduce water consumption per vehicle (including battery cells).

Producing an EV requires less water than producing an ICE vehicle

Each automaker may draw its boundaries slightly differently, depending on how vertically integrated they are. According to the latest publicly available figures, Tesla at its vehicle manufacturing facilities withdrew less water per vehicle produced than the majority of established automakers.

The data show that Giga Berlin consumes 1.8 cubic meters of water per vehicle produced. Giga Texas consumes 2.78 cubic meters of water per vehicle. On average, Tesla factories use 2.57 cubic meters of water to produce each car. It is worth noting that these data reflect the expected water consumption after they are launched at full capacity. At the moment, both factories are in the process of ramping up production. The industry average is 3.68 cubic meters per vehicle.

Water-intensive process optimization

Tesla is constantly optimizing or eliminating water-intensive production processes across its operations. At Gigafactory Berlin-Brandenburg, the company implemented hybrid cooling towers, eliminated quench tanks in casting, and introduced cascade rinsing systems in the paint shop and battery can wash process.

Rainwater and condensate harvesting and reuse

Tesla is planning to capture at least 25% of roof runoff in a central underground storage system at Gigafactory Texas. Rainwater will be recycled for use in the cooling of manufacturing equipment. In an average year, such systems should save an estimated 7.5 million gallons of potable city water.

Additionally, as hot, humid outdoor air is conditioned, water condenses out of the air. Typically, this condensate is discarded as wastewater. At Gigafactory Texas, Tesla reuses this condensate in its cooling towers and process water systems to offset incoming site water.

Reclaimed and recycled water

The « cooling tower makeup » is the single biggest contributor to water usage in any car factory, after paint operations. As water that cools machinery evaporates, it needs to be topped up regularly. The total cooling tower makeup could be offset entirely by non-potable sources such as rainwater or wastewater.

Using locally treated wastewater could result in offsetting the entire annual “cooling tower makeup » water demand with non-drinkable uses. Based on Tesla’s latest estimates, at Gigafactory Texas, this could result in an estimated 170 million gallons of potable city water conserved annually.

Starting in 2023, the company will begin using reclaimed water for its landscape irrigation needs at Gigafactory Texas. Once fully deployed, Tesla expects this to save just under 150 million gallons of potable city water annually.

A note about water usage and power generation

While many recognize the impact that power generation has on GHG emissions, its impact on water consumption is less appreciated. Power generation is one of the leading causes of water withdrawal in the U.S., as water for thermoelectric power is used to generate electricity with steam-driven turbine generators and to cool power-producing equipment. This means that every kilowatt-hour of clean solar energy produced not only lowers GHG emissions, but also lowers water consumption.

As Tesla builds more efficient factories, its waste per vehicle decreases

Tesla’s legacy manufacturing operations at the Fremont Factory will always produce more waste per vehicle than its newly designed factories. First, because the automotive supply chain does not have a strong presence on the West Coast of the U.S., many components need to be shipped from long distances, requiring excessive packaging and creating more waste than necessary. Second, modern factories are better designed for material flow. Trailer entry points surround the whole factory, which means that components can be offloaded precisely at the part of the factory where they are needed.

Tesla recycles all materials possible

The vast majority of generated waste—such as paper, plastics, and metals—is recyclable. At Gigafactory Shanghai, for example, just 7% of the total waste generated in 2022 was not recyclable. Tesla pushes for innovative approaches to waste reduction. Examples include the reduction in use of non-recyclable materials, learning from local factories, deploying improvements globally, and minimizing shipments and packaging. 90% of manufacturing waste is recycled.

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Ce site utilise Akismet pour réduire les indésirables. En savoir plus sur comment les données de vos commentaires sont utilisées.

Eva Fox
Eva Fox est journaliste spécialisée dans l'automobile depuis 2019. Les principaux sujets qu'elle couvre sont les énergies propres et les véhicules électriques. En tant que journaliste, Eva est spécialisée dans Tesla et les sujets liés au travail et au développement de l'entreprise, ainsi que d'autres entreprises d'Elon Musk.

Abonnez-vous à notre Newsletter

━ Sur le même sujet

SpaceX

SpaceX Receives Permission to Lease SLC-6 for Falcon Rocket Launches

0
SpaceX has received permission to lease Space Launch Complex 6 (SLC-6) for Falcon rocket launches. This is an important addition as the company has...
Véhicule électrique

Nos conseils pour recharger votre Tesla Model 3

5
Véhicule électrique emblématique, la Tesla Model 3 est une berline 100% électrique, qui doit son succès aussi à son extraordinaire versatilité, notamment en matière d'accès aux bornes de recharge. A domicile, sur les réseaux publics ou privés, ou encore les Superchargers, les solutions ne manquent pas, comme on le voit ici.
Tesla

Tesla Raises 2023 Spending Forecast as it Ramps Up Production

0
Tesla has raised its capital expenditure forecast for 2023. It is mainly related to the fact that the company is increasing production volumes at...
Tesla

Tesla Model Y Was Europe’s Best-Selling Car in Q1

0
Tesla Model Y was the best-selling car in Europe in Q1 2023. The electric SUV has gained a significant lead over competitors that have...
Véhicule électrique

Tesla Model 3 vs Tesla Model Y: Le match de l’autonomie

1
Imaginons un scénario quotidien où deux familles vivent dans la même ville et travaillent à 30 kilomètres de leur domicile. La première famille possède...
Article précédent
Avis borne de recharge Copper SB de Wallbox
Logo Tesla Mag
Tesla
Elon Musk
Actualité Energie
Voiture électrique
A propos
Guides
SERVICES

Copyright - Tous droits réservés - Tesla Magazine est une initiative privée et est une marque déposée indépendante de Tesla Inc.