Tesla will take part in Munich Auto Show

Tesla will take part in the Munich Auto Show, IAA Mobility, in Germany in September. The company is making its move at a time when competitors are trying to cut their marketing spending.

Tesla to be showcased at IAA Mobility in Germany

The Texas manufacturer is not a frequent participant in auto shows. Tesla very rarely appears at such events. The only market where the company has been more active is China. However, it has now been revealed that Tesla will be attending IAA Mobility this year in Germany.

Tesla Germany will present the brand’s vehicles at Munich’s Königsplatz, in the so-called Open Space, according to Automobilwoche. At the moment it is not known whether there will be a test drive. In addition, it is also unknown which car models will be presented. Models S, 3, X, and Y are expected to be present. Tesla may also surprise attendees by showing Cybertruck and the Optimus bot. Tesla’s booth will reportedly be a fairly small exhibition space. It will be about 2,152 square feet (200 square meters.)

Automotive brands cut marketing spending

This year, automotive brands continue to cut their marketing spending. Some of them are skipping exhibitions. Now is the best time for Tesla to bring even more customers to its vehicles. At the beginning of the year, the company began to reduce the prices of its cars. This attracted a large influx of new customers and made Model Y the best-selling car in the world.

Bringing Tesla to the show is a great success

The fact that Tesla is participating this year is considered a great success. Since the company very rarely takes part in such events, there will certainly be many who want to see the company’s products live.

According to Automobilwoche, the countries with the most exhibitors are Germany, which is not surprising. It is followed by the People’s Republic of China, USA, Austria, South Korea, and France. A total of 40 percent of companies are from Asia, especially from China. The number of Chinese exhibitors is more than double what it was two years ago.