Tesla’s April Sales in Germany Spiked by 270% YoY

Tesla once again shines in the German market, standing out from the competition. In April, the manufacturer increased its car sales by more than 270% compared to the same period last year.

The number of electric vehicles in Germany continues to grow

In April 2023, a total of almost 203,000 new vehicles hit German roads, according to the Federal Road Transport Administration (KBA). Among them, 29,740 were electric vehicles. This reflects an increase of 34.1% over the same period last year. The increase in the number of electric vehicles on the country’s roads is very encouraging. At the same time, compared to last month, it shows a decline. In March, 44,000 EVs were registered.

Keep in mind that sales of some vehicles may be weaker in the first month of each quarter. Tesla, for example, probably produced cars at Giga Berlin in April to send them to foreign markets. In addition to deliveries to European countries, the factory also supplies cars to Taiwan.

Tesla leads the EV market with 272% YoY growth

Despite the fact that Giga Berlin was more export-oriented, high delivery figures were also achieved in Germany. Tesla recorded the highest growth of any brand compared to April 2022. Whether German or foreign manufacturers, the company showed the strongest result. Tesla registered 2,420 units in April. This corresponds to an increase of 272.3% compared to the same period last year. In the home of Volkswagen, Tesla’s share was 8% of the electric vehicle market. In the first four months of this year, the manufacturer registered in Germany 23,075 vehicles. This corresponds to 18.5% of the almost 125,000 electric vehicles sold during this period.

Giga Berlin increases car deliveries in Europe

Tesla’s European factory produces over 5,000 Model Ys per week. Thus, more than 20,000 vehicles roll off the Giga Berlin assembly line every month. While some of them are delivered to Germany, the vast majority of the remainder are delivered to other European countries.

Such a great contribution does not go unnoticed. The sales data already available for some countries show that Model Y has become the best-selling electric car there. In addition, Model Y was the best-selling vehicle regardless of powertrain type in Europe in Q1 2023. At the moment, it seems the electric SUV has every chance of becoming the best-selling vehicle in the region for the entire year.