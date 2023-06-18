Véhicule électrique

Tesla’s Fight Against Charging Station Monopoly in Germany Moves to European Court

Rédigé par: Eva Fox

Date:

Partagez:

Image: Tesla
Sommaire

Tesla’s fight against the monopoly on charging stations located along the autobahns in Germany has gone to the European Court of Justice. Tesla and Dutch Fastned have sued Autobahn Tank & Rast, which received the sole right to place charging stations without a tender.

Tesla challenges Autobahn Tank & Rast monopoly in court

In April, Tesla sued Autobahn Tank & Rast, which is seeking to expand its monopoly to install charging stations along German autobahns. In Germany, Autobahn Tank & Rast has a monopoly on the installation of gas stations and rest areas on the autobahns. This monopoly could be expanded to include electric vehicle charging stations thanks to a permit last year it received without a tender. This situation prevents the growth of healthy competition and prevents consumers from having equal access to different providers. In Germany, Tank & Rast owns 95 percent of the concessions for the operation of petrol stations, hotels, and autobahn restaurants.

The case moves to the European Court of Justice (ECJ)

Tesla and the Dutch company Fastned are resisting the rise of the monopoly. The decision of the Federal Anti-Cartel Office was challenged by the companies at the Higher Regional Court in Düsseldorf. However, it has now become known that the legal dispute will be dealt with by the ECJ. The Higher Regional Court of Düsseldorf announced on Friday it had suspended proceedings in the case. This is done in order for the European Court to clarify the central issue.

Tank & Rast’s license has been extended without a tender

In May 2022, the EU Commission ruled that Tank & Rast is allowed to install charging infrastructure at gas stations located along autobahns. However, initially, the contract between the government and Tank & Rast, from the 1990s, only covered regular gas stations, not charging stations. Therefore, the extension of the contract to charging stations is unfair, without consideration of proposals from all market participants. In fact, the permit was issued without a tender. Tesla and Fastned require infrastructure expansion to be “openly and transparently to all interested market participants, and not directly to one party.”

The European Court must clarify important issues

In the first instance, Tesla and Fastned failed. In the second instance, the legal dispute was referred to the Higher Regional Court of Düsseldorf. Now this court wants the facts to be examined in Luxembourg in accordance with European law.

The Court must answer the question of whether the extension of concession contracts, which were originally awarded between various public sectors within the country and then transferred to a private company, should be put up for tender. After clarification of this issue, the Higher Regional Court of Düsseldorf will make its decision.

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Ce site utilise Akismet pour réduire les indésirables. En savoir plus sur comment les données de vos commentaires sont utilisées.

Eva Fox
Eva Fox est journaliste spécialisée dans l'automobile depuis 2019. Les principaux sujets qu'elle couvre sont les énergies propres et les véhicules électriques. En tant que journaliste, Eva est spécialisée dans Tesla et les sujets liés au travail et au développement de l'entreprise, ainsi que d'autres entreprises d'Elon Musk.

━ Sur le même sujet

Tesla

Tesla Improves Semi’s Windshield Wiper System

0
Tesla is improving its Semi's windshield wiper system, patent application shows. The windshield of the Tesla electric truck has an unusual shape, which requires...
Tesla

Tesla Patents ‘Steer by Wire’ to Reduce Faults & Avoid Failures While Driving

0
Tesla filed a patent for "steer by wire" to reduce faults and avoid failures while driving. The invention relates to a steering system for...
Innovations

Twitter Is Favorable for Ads, Advertiser Spending on Rise

0
Twitter is an ad-friendly platform as advertisers' ad spending is on the rise. The social network is also working to bring entertainment and political...
Innovations

Neuralink Chip Could Be Implanted into Human Brain This Year

1
A Neuralink chip could be implanted into the human brain already in 2023, says Elon Musk. The first recipient will likely be a person...
Elon Musk

Elon Musk Talks AI, Freedom of Speech & More at VivaTech

0
Elon Musk talks about AI and its threats, freedom of speech, and the evolution of Twitter, his childhood, the beginning of Tesla and SpaceX,...
Article précédent
Tesla Improves Semi’s Windshield Wiper System
Logo Tesla Mag
Histoire
Voiture électrique
A propos
Guides
SERVICES

Copyright - Tous droits réservés - Tesla Magazine est une initiative privée et est une marque déposée indépendante de Tesla Inc.