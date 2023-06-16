Véhicule électrique

Neuralink Chip Could Be Implanted into Human Brain This Year

Rédigé par: Eva Fox

Date:

Partagez:

Image: Neuralink
Sommaire

A Neuralink chip could be implanted into the human brain already in 2023, says Elon Musk. The first recipient will likely be a person who suffers from paralysis of the limbs.

Neuralink is a company founded by Elon Musk in 2016. It is developing a brain-computer interface called Link. This is a neural chip that is implanted in the patient’s brain to decode and stimulate brain activity. Link will allow people with paralysis to restore movement and restore sight to those born blind.

A coin-sized brain chip is surgically implanted under the patient’s skull. There, it receives information from neural threads that fan out to different parts of the subject’s brain, controlling motor skills. In addition, Neuralink has created a special robot that will carry out the operation. Each chip’s wire contains 1024 electrodes, which are sensors capable of registering and emitting electrical currents. They are so thin and flexible that they cannot be inserted by a human hand.

Elon Musk spoke at the VivaTech conference, which took place in Paris. During the interview, answering a question from the audience, he said that Neuralink wants to implant a chip in the human brain before the end of this year. He made the statement on Friday at an event in Paris. Musk said the recipient would likely be someone who suffers from a « form of quadriplegia, » meaning paralyzed limbs.

« It will be a very slow process. We will start with strong conditions where the connection between the brain and the body has been interrupted. We see a path to transfer the signal beyond the broken point to restore full body use. You can imagine how profound the impact would be, » he said.

At the end of May, Neuralink received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to conduct its first human clinical trial. This was a big breakthrough for the company. At the time, Neuralink stated it would not rush into testing. However, getting the approval showed that the technology is already good enough to move on to a new phase of testing.

Neuralink aims to use its chips to treat paralysis and blindness. They can also help people with disabilities use computers and mobile technologies. Previously, the chips have been tested on monkeys. They interpreted the signals generated by the brain and transmitted information to devices via Bluetooth.

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Ce site utilise Akismet pour réduire les indésirables. En savoir plus sur comment les données de vos commentaires sont utilisées.

Eva Fox
Eva Fox est journaliste spécialisée dans l'automobile depuis 2019. Les principaux sujets qu'elle couvre sont les énergies propres et les véhicules électriques. En tant que journaliste, Eva est spécialisée dans Tesla et les sujets liés au travail et au développement de l'entreprise, ainsi que d'autres entreprises d'Elon Musk.

━ Sur le même sujet

Elon Musk

Elon Musk Talks AI, Freedom of Speech & More at VivaTech

0
Elon Musk talks about AI and its threats, freedom of speech, and the evolution of Twitter, his childhood, the beginning of Tesla and SpaceX,...
Tesla

Tesla Giga Berlin reduces shifts as successfully increases production

0
Tesla Giga Berlin reduces the labor time spent on car production. This usually happens in the industry when the facility has successfully reached a...
Tesla

Tesla Ramps Up Efforts to Find Employees in Malaysia

0
Tesla is hosting a walk-in recruitment day to learn more about opportunities at Tesla Malaysia. The company is stepping up efforts to enter the...
Tesla

France Makes Efforts to Land Tesla Factory

0
France continues to make a concerted effort to convince Tesla CEO Elon Musk to build the company's next gigafactory in the country. France's digital...
SpaceX

SpaceX Welcomes 14-Year-Old Prodigy, Highlighting Status as Talent Hotbed

0
Elon Musk’s companies are known for being a hotbed for talent. SpaceX has underscored its status as such by welcoming a 14-year-old prodigy who...
Article précédent
Elon Musk Talks AI, Freedom of Speech & More at VivaTech
Logo Tesla Mag
Histoire
Voiture électrique
A propos
Guides
SERVICES

Copyright - Tous droits réservés - Tesla Magazine est une initiative privée et est une marque déposée indépendante de Tesla Inc.