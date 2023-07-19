Australian 50MW/100MWh BESS Powered by Tesla Megapacks Goes Live

A 50MW/100MWh BESS in Australia has gone live. Powered by 40 Tesla Megapack units, it will maintain the stability and reliability of the transmission network that powers more than five million people in Queensland.

BESS powered by Tesla Megapacks goes live in Australia

Another major battery has gone live in Queensland, Powerlink reports. The new battery was installed next to the existing government Powerlink SuperGrid substation. With a capacity of 50 MW and the ability to store 100 MWh of energy, the Genex Power Bouldercombe Battery has the potential to power Gracemere annually. A new 50 MW battery storage, part of the Queensland Energy and Employment Plan, has launched outside of Rockhampton and is designed to store the grid’s cheap surplus solar power.

Tesla Megapacks ensure the stability of the power grid

The new BESS (Battery Energy Storage System) is due to be fully operational by the end of 2023. It will provide ancillary services as well as maintain the stability and reliability of the transmission network that supplies electricity to more than five million Queenslanders.

Additional information about the BESS

50MW/100MWH Genex Bouldercombe Battery Project is now one of the first large-scale battery energy storage systems to be energised in Queensland.

The battery has the potential to power more than 4,000 homes annually.

A total of 40 Tesla Megapack 2.0 batteries installed.

Powerlink’s grid connection works involved building a new 132kV switching bay at the Bouldercombe Substation, installing a 70-tonne transformer at the site, and building 150 metres of subterranean transmission cable.

Local officials welcome the project

Member for Rockhampton and Central Queensland Hydrogen Champion, Barry O’Rourke said:

“This landmark project signals a monumental shift in Central Queensland’s energy profile as more renewable energy comes into service and work continues to develop the Queensland SuperGrid.

“This battery acts as a super solar soaker, taking exports from rooftop solar and the region’s future renewable energy projects, to drive down power prices in the evenings.

“This grid-scale battery will take renewable energy produced from local rooftop solar PV and other nearby wind and solar farms, and release when needed–delivering even more reliable, cheaper and cleaner energy for Central Queenslanders.”

The Minister for Energy, Renewables and Hydrogen, Mick de Brenni said:

“Energisation of the Bouldercombe Battery Project signals yet another step towards making the Queensland SuperGrid a reality for local communities and putting downward pressure on household energy bills.

“Batteries are fast and flexible, with the ability to ramp up and down instantaneously to support the stability of the power system and reduce wholesale price volatility.”

Powerlink Chief Executive, Paul Simshauser said:

“Powerlink’s Bouldercombe Substation now has a new 132kV substation bay to accommodate the new battery to safely and efficiently transfer this stored energy.

“Batteries will continue to play an important role in a low emissions future, offering the ability to dispatch energy on demand and providing essential power system services such as frequency control, which will help to keep the grid in a secure operating state.”

Genex CEO, James Harding said:

« Energisation of the Bouldercombe Battery Project is a significant milestone for Genex, as it marks the start of commissioning of our first large scale BESS and will play an integral role in diversifying the Genex portfolio of assets which includes solar, wind, pumped hydro and battery storage.

“Given the acceleration of the clean energy transition over the past 18 months, the successful connection of the project is timely, as it will store and supply up to 35,200MWh of power per annum and enable the further penetration of renewable energy in the State.

“We would like to thank Powerlink for their support throughout the connection process, and we look forward to continuing this cooperation as we complete the commissioning activities and enter into full commercial operation before the critical summer months.”