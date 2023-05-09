Brightline Becomes First Passenger Rail Service with SpaceX Starlink

Brightline, a provider of environmentally friendly intercity railroads in America, announced it has become the first railroad service in the world to offer Starlink service. Internet will be provided free of charge to all passengers on the company’s trains.

Brightline chose to partner with Starlink to provide internet on its trains

Brightline announced it has become the first passenger rail service in the world to offer Starlink high-speed broadband service. The introduction of Starlink aboard its trains is part of the company’s digital transformation. The effort is aimed at making travel even more unique and convenient. Brightline chose to partner with Starlink, that is designed and operated by SpaceX.

Starlink service is available on Brightline’s fleet of trains

Starlink internet connectivity is available on a fleet of Brightline trains running across South Florida between Miami and West Palm Beach. It will also soon be added to a new fleet of five trains that will serve Orlando this summer. In all, Starlink service will be available on 10 trains between South and Central Florida. Starlink internet is free to all Brightline train guests.

« Brightline will be the first train sets in the world to use the Starlink system. This really speaks to what we represent – an innovative passenger rail provider paving the way for high-speed rail in the U.S., » said Kevin T. McAuliffe, chief technology & digital innovation officer at Brightline. « Brightline is working with some of the best tech teams around the globe and our partnership with Starlink will elevate our brand to the stars.”

How Starlink works?

Starlink provides high-speed, low-latency internet access to users around the world. It does so thanks to the world’s largest constellation of high-tech satellites operating in low orbit around the Earth. Its constellation of satellites orbits the planet at about 550km and covers the entire globe with significantly lower latency—around 25 ms vs 600+ ms.

Traditional satellite internet services come from individual geostationary satellites. They orbit the planet at an altitude of 35,786 km, with only one signal back and forth to Earth. By comparison, Starlink receives 70 signals back and forth. As a result, Starlink can provide an uninterrupted connection. This helps support everyday Wi-Fi use, including streaming, online gaming, video calling or other high-speed activities, even in the most rural areas.

Brightline was the first railroad company to use Starlink

Starlink provides internet services to homes and businesses. The service is also used in the aviation and maritime industries, with Hawaiian Airlines, Royal Caribbean Group, and Carnival Corporation among its customers. Brightline will be the first business in the rail and passenger rail industry to use Starlink.

« As the first rail service in the world to adopt Starlink, Brightline continues to lead the way in the industry, » said SpaceX Vice President of Starlink Commercial Sales Jonathan Hofeller. « We’re excited to work with Brightline and provide Starlink to their entire fleet, which will enable all of Brightline’s passengers to access high-speed, low-latency Internet that is critical in our modern age – whether you’re finishing up work during your commute, staying connected with friends and family, or simply streaming a movie. »