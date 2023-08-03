Véhicule électrique

Elon Musk Asks Tim Cook to Reduce App Store Fees for X Subscriptions

Rédigé par: Eva Fox

Date:

Partagez:

Image: Noemi Khachian/X
Sommaire

Elon Musk said he would ask Tim Cook to lower App Store fees for X subscriptions. He is committed to supporting content creators on the platform, for some of whom even a small extra amount per month can change their lives. X refused to take any fees from content creators forever until their payout exceeded $100,000.

X is changing its rules for receiving fees from content creators

Recently, X has greatly expanded the platform’s earning opportunities for content creators. The company has lowered the requirements for accounts in order for them to become eligible for monetizing their content. This opened up the possibility of offering a subscription to a wide range of X users. At the time, Elon Musk said that the platform would not hold a commission on subscription income generated by content creators for the first 12 months. After that, X planned to collect 10% fees.

However, as part of a kind gesture, X has now changed the rules. According to Musk’s Wednesday post, the platform « keeps nothing forever. » He clarified that this rule will remain in effect until the payment exceeds $100,000. After that, creators will be charged a commission of 10% of the amount received.

X supports those in need

Not all people live in equal conditions. Many of them are in adverse circumstances and environments. However, among them, there are creators of content that other people are interested in. For such creators, every dollar can count, so X made a kind gesture. This means such people can take 100% of the amount received from subscriptions on the platform.

Elon Musk wants to change Apple’s fee collection policy for X users

In a post on Wednesday, Musk also revealed that he plans to speak with Apple CEO Tim Cook. He wants to ask him to adjust the App Store fees that also apply to subscriptions. Currently, any in-app purchases through the App Store are subject to a 30% fee. This means creators do not receive 100% of the amount if on their account people were subscribed through an Apple device.

Such an initiative by Musk is a very generous gesture. It remains to be hoped that Apple will make a difference, allowing ordinary people to improve their financial situation.

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Ce site utilise Akismet pour réduire les indésirables. En savoir plus sur comment les données de vos commentaires sont utilisées.

Eva Fox
Eva Fox est journaliste spécialisée dans l'automobile depuis 2019. Les principaux sujets qu'elle couvre sont les énergies propres et les véhicules électriques. En tant que journaliste, Eva est spécialisée dans Tesla et les sujets liés au travail et au développement de l'entreprise, ainsi que d'autres entreprises d'Elon Musk.

━ Sur le même sujet

Tesla

Tesla to Set Up in India Starting October

0
Tesla will officially begin work in India starting in October by opening an office. This hints that negotiations with the government are going well....
Tesla

Tesla Giga India Will Need Local Partners to Settle Chinese Suppliers in the Country

0
Tesla is in talks with India to build a new factory. The company intends to create its own supply chain, including Chinese suppliers. The...
Tesla

Tesla Is World’s Top-Selling EV Brand in 1H 2023

0
Tesla is the world's top-selling EV brand in the first half of 2023. The company has sold nearly the same number vehicles as its...
Tesla

Tesla Solar Roof Secures Free Electricity Year-Round

0
Tesla Solar Roof secures free electricity throughout the year. A well-known YouTuber shared his experience of using the company's product. He expects to pay...
SpaceX

Powerful SpaceX Falcon Heavy Launches Huge Satellite in 250th Successful Mission

0
The SpaceX Falcon Heavy launched Hughes Network Systems' huge Jupiter 3 satellite into orbit. This was made possible by a powerful rocket during the...
Article précédent
Tesla to Set Up in India Starting October
Logo Tesla Mag
Histoire
Voiture électrique
A propos
Guides
SERVICES

Copyright - Tous droits réservés - Tesla Magazine est une initiative privée et est une marque déposée indépendante de Tesla Inc.