Elon Musk Asks Tim Cook to Reduce App Store Fees for X Subscriptions

Elon Musk said he would ask Tim Cook to lower App Store fees for X subscriptions. He is committed to supporting content creators on the platform, for some of whom even a small extra amount per month can change their lives. X refused to take any fees from content creators forever until their payout exceeded $100,000.

X is changing its rules for receiving fees from content creators

Recently, X has greatly expanded the platform’s earning opportunities for content creators. The company has lowered the requirements for accounts in order for them to become eligible for monetizing their content. This opened up the possibility of offering a subscription to a wide range of X users. At the time, Elon Musk said that the platform would not hold a commission on subscription income generated by content creators for the first 12 months. After that, X planned to collect 10% fees.

However, as part of a kind gesture, X has now changed the rules. According to Musk’s Wednesday post, the platform « keeps nothing forever. » He clarified that this rule will remain in effect until the payment exceeds $100,000. After that, creators will be charged a commission of 10% of the amount received.

X supports those in need

Not all people live in equal conditions. Many of them are in adverse circumstances and environments. However, among them, there are creators of content that other people are interested in. For such creators, every dollar can count, so X made a kind gesture. This means such people can take 100% of the amount received from subscriptions on the platform.

Elon Musk wants to change Apple’s fee collection policy for X users

In a post on Wednesday, Musk also revealed that he plans to speak with Apple CEO Tim Cook. He wants to ask him to adjust the App Store fees that also apply to subscriptions. Currently, any in-app purchases through the App Store are subject to a 30% fee. This means creators do not receive 100% of the amount if on their account people were subscribed through an Apple device.

Such an initiative by Musk is a very generous gesture. It remains to be hoped that Apple will make a difference, allowing ordinary people to improve their financial situation.