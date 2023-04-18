Véhicule électrique

Elon Musk Creates a Maximum Truth-Seeking AI

Elon Musk creates a maximum truth-seeking AI, a chatbot called TruthGPT. He strives to make it one that cares about understanding the universe and people as part of it. This can become a guarantee of safety, as people will be very interesting to the AI.

Elon Musk speaks to news organizations with different political views

On Tuesday, Elon Musk was interviewed by Fox News’ Tucker Carlson. He spoke to him as part of his intention to be interviewed by journalists of various political views. He met with a BBC journalist last week, and there will be more interviews with other news organizations in the near future.

TruthGPT should “create more good than harm”

In an interview with Carlson, Musk said he wants to develop his own chatbot called TruthGPT. This will be a kind of third option for a chatbot that will compete with OpenAI and Google. The goal is that TruthGPT should “create more good than harm.” This will be achieved by having the AI, created by Musk and his team, try to understand the universe. Thus, it will not harm the people who are an interesting part of it.

“I’m going to start something which you call TruthGPT or a maximum truth-seeking AI that tries to understand the nature of the universe. And I think this might be the best path to safety in the sense that an AI that cares about understanding the universe is unlikely to annihilate humans because we are an interesting part of the universe.”

Musk warns of the threats of AI

Musk again warned about the threats posed by AI. In reality, no one knows what will happen after AI becomes smarter than humans. That is why Musk once again emphasized the need for regulatory bodies and rules in accordance with which laboratories must work. He said regulators should first get an idea of AI, seek industry input, and then begin the rulemaking process. Then it remains to be hoped the rules will be accepted by all industry players.

“I have actually for a long time been a strong advocate of AI regulation,” Musk said.

Competitors make a mistake

Musk has also been critical of OpenAI. He co-founded OpenAI in 2015. He left the board of directors three years later due to conflicts with its management. Among other things, one issue was around the attitude towards AI safety, according to people who were involved with OpenAI at the time. Shortly thereafter, the organization turned into a commercial start-up and attracted a $1 billion investment from Microsoft.

Musk drew attention to the fact that OpenAI trains AI models of political correctness. This has been noticed by many people who have chatted with ChatGPT and have shown screenshots of the chat to prove it. Musk calls it “another way of being untruthful.”

